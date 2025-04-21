Honor flight ceremony connect Washington Guardsmen with veterans

Courtesy Photo | U.S. Soldiers with the 122nd Theater Public Affairs Support Element, 56th Theater...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | U.S. Soldiers with the 122nd Theater Public Affairs Support Element, 56th Theater Information Operations Group, Washington National Guard, and the Washington State Guard, escort U.S. Army veterans during a Puget Sound Honor Flight at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, Wash., April 12, 2025. The veterans traveled to Washington, D.C., to visit memorials commemorating their service during conflicts such as Vietnam, Korea, and WWII. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Tristin Salisbury) see less | View Image Page

As a wave of applause ripples through Concourse C at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, a member of the Transportation Security Administration Honor Guard makes an announcement:



“Veterans coming through—join us in a round of applause.”



This heartfelt scene played out on the morning of April 12, 2025, as Guardsmen from the 122nd Theater Public Affairs Support Element (TPASE) joined fellow members of the Washington National Guard, U.S. Navy Sailors, and Coast Guard members in support of the year’s first Puget Sound Honor Flight.



“There is nothing more profound than hearing the stories of veterans who served during some of the most impactful eras in our history,” said CPT Amber Cetinel, public affairs team leader with the 122nd TPASE and recruiter for the Washington State Department of Veterans Affairs.



Part of the national Honor Flight Network, Puget Sound Honor Flight is a 501(c)(3) all-volunteer organization that pays tribute to veterans by flying them to the nation’s capital to visit the monuments erected in their honor. Since 2023, the Washington National Guard has routinely supported the honor flights at SeaTac, taking a moment to salute those who served before them. 122nd TPASE and Washington State Guard members assisted throughout the morning by helping Honor Flight volunteers check in veterans, tag and load baggage, escort veterans through security, spend time with them at the gate, and see them off as they boarded the plane.



“Sometimes, all they need is someone to listen,” Cetinel said. “There is no better way to honor our country’s veterans than to hear their stories. It was truly a privilege to share this special moment with them as they prepared for their journey to Washington, D.C. Saluting the Honor Flight as the plane pushed back from the gate is a core memory I’ll never forget.”



CPT Sarah Taylor, Executive Officer for the 122nd TPASE and a records manager for the Enumclaw Police Department, echoed Cetinel’s sentiment.



“Taking part in the Honor Flight was one of the most rewarding and humbling experiences of my career,” said Taylor. “Meeting veterans from past wars and hearing their stories is a tremendous honor. Their legacy is an essential part of our history. The entire experience stirred deep emotions and reinvigorated my own sense of duty and responsibility in the military.”