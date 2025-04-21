Anderson hosts his final Senior Leader Forum as JMC’s commander

Photo By Shawn Eldridge | Brig. Gen. Ronnie Anderson Jr. (front center), the Joint Munitions Command’s...... read more read more Photo By Shawn Eldridge | Brig. Gen. Ronnie Anderson Jr. (front center), the Joint Munitions Command’s commander, served as a host for the biannual Senior Leader Forum. The commanders, deputy commanders and commander’s representatives across JMC’s Organic Industrial Base attended the gathering, which took place April 1-3 at the Rock Island Arsenal in Illinois. (Shawn Eldridge, Joint Munitions Command, Public and Congressional Affairs) see less | View Image Page

ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, Ill. — The first three days in April, Brig. Gen. Ronnie Anderson Jr., the Joint Munitions Command’s commander, served as a host for the biannual Senior Leader Forum.



The commanders, deputy commanders and commander’s representatives across JMC’s Organic Industrial Base attended the gathering, which took place at the Rock Island Arsenal in Illinois.



SLF is an event dedicated to fostering collaboration, innovation, and forward-thinking strategies, and it brought together leaders who are committed to ensuring JMC’s effectiveness and readiness in an ever-changing environment. The forum served as a platform for leaders to come together, challenge one another intellectually, and work collectively toward a shared vision of success.



“It is really important for us to check our pace count and azimuth,” Anderson said. “We have to make sure we are all working towards the same end state, that we are all keeping an eye focused on what our wartime mission is and how we can be better prepared.



“Everything we can do today to be ready is an advantage,” he added.



During the forum, a representative from each of JMC’s installations gave a deep dive of how their site aligns with JMC’s campaign plan. The LOEs are tied to the strategic goals of the Army Materiel Command and the overarching priorities of the Army, which encompass people, readiness, modernization, strategic business advancement, and security and protection. Each LOE is supported by specific tasks designed to drive progress toward achieving these objectives.



"Talk about your challenges and what we can do to work on them, your successes to help your brothers and sisters, or something that all of us need help with,” Anderson said. "Ruthlessly set priorities and do things that are actually your core missions. Send people home safely in a good state of mind.



"Think about the value the campaign plan and these assessments provide the organization and the enterprise,” Anderson added. "It is important that we have a campaign plan that we assess ourselves against. It develops momentum where the organization can continue to get better.”



In a time of change and uncertainty, the forum reinforced the resilience and dedication of JMC’s leaders.



"You have to manage your time, your energy, your battery, and how you charge it and protect against those things that discharge it,” Anderson said. “Set aside time for you and your staff to discuss these bigger things.



"Don't lose faith in the process,” he added. “The process helps hold ourselves accountable to solving the bigger problems."