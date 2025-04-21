Anderson hosts his final Senior Leader Forum as JMC’s commander

Brig. Gen. Ronnie Anderson Jr. (front center), the Joint Munitions Command’s commander, served as a host for the biannual Senior Leader Forum. The commanders, deputy commanders and commander’s representatives across JMC’s Organic Industrial Base attended the gathering, which took place April 1-3 at the Rock Island Arsenal in Illinois. (Shawn Eldridge, Joint Munitions Command, Public and Congressional Affairs)
