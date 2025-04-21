Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Anderson hosts his final Senior Leader Forum as JMC’s commander

    ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    04.03.2025

    Photo by Shawn Eldridge 

    Joint Munitions Command

    Brig. Gen. Ronnie Anderson Jr. (front center), the Joint Munitions Command’s commander, served as a host for the biannual Senior Leader Forum. The commanders, deputy commanders and commander’s representatives across JMC’s Organic Industrial Base attended the gathering, which took place April 1-3 at the Rock Island Arsenal in Illinois. (Shawn Eldridge, Joint Munitions Command, Public and Congressional Affairs)

