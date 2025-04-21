Army National Guard Region three Soldiers face heated competition

Photo By Sgt. Duran Jones | Twenty Army National Guardsmen from eight states, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Duran Jones | Twenty Army National Guardsmen from eight states, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands took part in the Army Combat Fitness Test (ACFT) during the Region III phase of the Best Warrior Competition (BWC), held April 21, 2025, at the South Carolina National Guard’s McCrady Training Center in Columbia, South Carolina. Hosted by the South Carolina National Guard from April 21–26, the Region III BWC 2025 is open to all enlisted National Guard Soldiers. Competitors advanced through their state to the regional competition, facing demanding military challenges designed to test their combat skills and doctrinal knowledge. On the opening day of the competition, Soldiers from Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, North Carolina, Puerto Rico, South Carolina, Tennessee, and U.S. Virgin Islands completed the ACFT before moving on to knowledge boards, written essays, and public affairs interviews. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Duran Jones) see less | View Image Page

EASTOVER, S.C. – Noncommissioned Officers (NCOs) and Soldiers from the Southeastern United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands gathered at McCrady Training Center in Eastover, South Carolina, 21 April 2025, to participate in the Region Three Best Warrior Competition. State Command Sgt. Maj. Norris K. McCall of the South Carolina Army National Guard selected a dedicated team to plan and execute his vision for this year’s competition. Soldiers will face a rigorous schedule this week, with challenges designed to push them to their limits and beyond.



“This event not only tests our Soldiers’ capabilities and understanding but also assesses their grit in performing core army warrior tasks,” said Florida Army National Guard State Command Sgt. Maj. Jason Pask. “Furthermore, it provides an opportunity to build interoperability within Region Three.”



For the next five days the South Carolina Army National Guard will host guests from North Carolina, Georgia, Florida, Alabama, Kentucky, Mississippi, Tennessee, Puerto Rico and U.S. Virgin Islands.



"The Regional Best Warrior competition is about more than identifying the top Soldier and NCO in our region. It's a valuable opportunity for Soldiers to build camaraderie and teamwork and push themselves to excel individually and as a cohesive unit," said Kentucky Army National Guard State Command Sgt. Maj. Jesse Withers. "Participants create relationships beyond state lines, built on shared challenges, mutual respect, and common dedication to service.”



This year's competition promises to be a grueling test of skill and endurance. It features a demanding schedule packed with events like night and day land navigation, a challenging obstacle course, proficiency lanes focused on weapons and CBRNE defense, a 12-mile ruck march, GAFPB events, calls for fire, medical lanes, a combat run, and even a memory challenge. Events are designed to identify the region's most capable and resilient warriors.



“Our number one goal is warfighting!” said Georgia Army National Guard State Command Sgt. Maj. John Ballenger. “What better place to practice the fundamentals of combat, shooting, moving, and communicating while simultaneously pushing physical fitness to the limit? The competition is a vital opportunity to test Soldiers on their core warfighting skills and instill the expectation that they’ll return to their home states and share what they have learned, fostering growth in warfighting abilities across the region and ultimately reinforcing the priority of creating highly capable warfighters.”



The Following Competitors are representing their states:

Alabama

Staff Sgt. Nathanael K. Sanders

Spc. Jaden T. Hughes

Florida

Spc. Jeston Curry

Sgt. Matthew P. Golden

Georgia

Sgt. Nicolas White

Spc. Hermes Rodriguez

Kentucky

Staff Sgt. Thomas Brian Barrett-Weber

Spc. Syrus Jay Butts

Mississippi

Staff Sgt. Cody R. Pellegrin

Spc. Jonathan A. LeFore

North Carolina

Staff Sgt. Blake T. Owen

Spc. Nathan C. Young

Puerto Rico

Staff Sgt. Kenneth Cans Rodriguez

Spc. Jesus G. Pastrana Serrano

South Carolina

Sgt. Noah Michael Boggs

Pvt. 1st Class Micah A. Grover

Tennessee

Staff Sgt. Christopher D. Wheeker

Spc. Brian Austin Hayes

U.S. Virgin Islands

Staff Sgt. Joel Dorsett

Spc. Jelani Prince



Alabama Army National Guard Command Sgt. Maj. Robert Elmore highlighted the importance of relationships formed during training, "The friendships built here are important. Soldiers will recall this event not solely for the challenges they will overcome but for the character of the warriors training here." He explained how experiences build lasting bonds: "The bonds that shared hard work, physical pain, and sweat endure long after the dust settles. These warriors will remember the lessons learned and the camaraderie they've found amongst fellow defenders of our great country."



There can only be one Soldier, and one NCO named the regional winner. Who will it be?