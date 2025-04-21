The Hidden Power of the Navy Reserve: Right Here in Fort Worth

Courtesy Photo | Forth Worth Navy Reserve Days was created for the purpose of providing an opportunity...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Forth Worth Navy Reserve Days was created for the purpose of providing an opportunity for communities, businesses, students, and local leaders to meet Navy Reserve sailors living in their area to better understand the Navy Reserve’s role and strategic importance to warfighting efforts. The intent is for the staff to get out into the community instead of inviting the community to the command. (U.S. Navy graphic by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Iain Page) see less | View Image Page

Opinion piece by U.S. Navy Captain Lena Kaman, Commander of Navy Reserve Region Readiness & Mobilization Command Fort Worth



For many in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, the Navy Reserve is an unknown force. But if you’re living in North Texas, you might be surprised to learn that a critical command is based right here in Fort Worth—at Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base Fort Worth. Navy Reserve Readiness and Mobilization Command (REDCOM) Fort Worth oversees the readiness of over 7,000 Sailors across seven states, making it a critical piece of America’s national defense strategy. Yet, most people have no idea what’s happening right in their backyard.



A Local Command with a Global Impact



REDCOM Fort Worth isn’t just another military command. It plays a key role in ensuring the Navy Reserve is always prepared to respond to any crisis or conflict around the world. The command’s mission is to ensure more than 7,000 Navy Reservists, spread across 18 Navy Reserve Centers in Texas, Louisiana, Missouri, Mississippi, Kansas, Oklahoma, and Arkansas, are ready to mobilize at a moment’s notice. These Sailors are your neighbors, coworkers, and community members—trained to deploy anywhere the nation needs them.



On any given day, about 150 Sailors are preparing to mobilize and another 300 are already deployed to places like Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait, and Guantanamo Bay. Last year, 339 Sailors from our region mobilized, bringing civilian expertise to military missions as engineers, doctors, logisticians, pilots, and more. Cmdr. Spencer Allen, a Fort Worth native recalled to active duty, is leading the Navy’s new helicopter training program in Fort Worth. Under his leadership, the initiative is producing skilled pilots faster—saving the Navy more than $230,000 per student. And Lt. Cmdr. April Ash, a pharmacist who drills at Navy Reserve Center St. Louis, is currently deployed to Guantanamo Bay, managing a pharmacy and leading a team of technicians.



Posture for Warfighting: Always Ready



As Vice Admiral Nancy Lacore, Chief of Navy Reserve, highlights, the Navy Reserve is a force that is postured for warfighting. Our Sailors, operational units, and readiness units of action are our weapons system, prepared for the mission and ready to fight and win decisively on Day One. REDCOM Fort Worth plays a pivotal role in ensuring that this readiness is maintained. We keep our forces prepared and ready to mobilize at a moment’s notice.

The Navy Reserve’s goal is clear: to ensure that our Reservists can be fully mobilized within 30 days of a call to action. With 80% warfighting readiness across our forces, we ensure that our Sailors are ready to answer the call whenever and wherever it comes. The strength of the Navy Reserve lies not just in its people, but in its operational efficiency, allowing us to respond quickly to any crisis, from local humanitarian missions to global military conflicts.



Reservists like Chief Personnel Specialist Teena Porter of Amarillo—fresh off her ninth deployment—and Intelligence Specialist Third Class Charles J. Cartee, Jr. of Mobile, Ala., who recently provided critical intel support during a major combat exercise, show what Navy Reserve readiness looks like. These Sailors, like all those in our region, are part of a well-oiled machine that keeps the Navy strong and capable, with a readiness level that is second to none.



Serving the Community



The work of our command isn’t just about mobilizing Sailors for global operations—it’s also about giving back to our community. We will host Navy Reserve Days on April 22-23, connecting Navy Reserve Sailors with non-profits and organizations in Fort Worth. This event highlights the important role Reservists play in our communities and allows the public to meet the Sailors who balance civilian careers with military service.



In addition to global operations, our region’s Sailors also honor our local veterans by performing funeral honors. Over the past six years, our Sailors have provided more than 5,400 funeral honors annually across the region—a small but meaningful way we give back to those who served before us.

An Essential Part of National Defense



As we recently celebrated the 110th anniversary of the U.S. Navy Reserve on March 3rd and look toward the Navy’s 250th birthday in October, it’s important to recognize the role the Navy Reserve plays in our country’s defense. From Fort Worth to the world, we ensure that the Navy Reserve is always ready, always capable, and always prepared to protect America’s interests.



So, the next time you think about national defense, remember this: the Navy Reserve is here, in your own backyard, making a world of difference. Whether they’re mobilizing to Qatar, providing funeral honors in your local community, or preparing to respond to the nation’s next challenge, the Navy Reserve’s Citizen Sailors are a cornerstone of America’s readiness.