Navy Reserve Days Logo

Forth Worth Navy Reserve Days was created for the purpose of providing an opportunity for communities, businesses, students, and local leaders to meet Navy Reserve sailors living in their area to better understand the Navy Reserve’s role and strategic importance to warfighting efforts. The intent is for the staff to get out into the community instead of inviting the community to the command. (U.S. Navy graphic by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Iain Page)