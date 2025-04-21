Navy Reserve Days Logo

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FORT WORTH, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    04.21.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    Navy Reserve Region Readiness and Mobilization Command Fort Worth

    Forth Worth Navy Reserve Days was created for the purpose of providing an opportunity for communities, businesses, students, and local leaders to meet Navy Reserve sailors living in their area to better understand the Navy Reserve’s role and strategic importance to warfighting efforts. The intent is for the staff to get out into the community instead of inviting the community to the command. (U.S. Navy graphic by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Iain Page)

    Date Taken: 04.21.2025
    Date Posted: 04.21.2025 23:09
    Photo ID: 8985869
    VIRIN: 250306-N-HD763-1002
    Resolution: 1176x1086
    Size: 203.47 KB
    Location: FORT WORTH, TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    The Hidden Power of the Navy Reserve: Right Here in Fort Worth

    reserve
    outreach
    REDCOM Fort Worth
    Navy Reserve Days
    MC2 Ian Page

