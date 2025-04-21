Edwards community comes together for commemorative Bataan Death March

Service members, students and volunteers gathered Friday at Edwards Air Force Base to honor the legacy of World War II prisoners of war during a commemorative Bataan Death March event, April 12.



The 14-mile ruck march, organized by the Air Force Sergeants’ Association Chapter 1328 and facilitated by the Blue Eagles Honor Guard, paid tribute to the estimated 75,000 American and Filipino soldiers forced to march by the Imperial Japanese Army in 1942. The original march, which took place on the island of Luzon, left thousands dead due to starvation, disease, injuries and executions.



“It is incredibly vital that we acknowledge and understand our history in the armed forces,” said Tech. Sgt. Derek Day, Blue Eagles Honor Guard program manager and event coordinator. “The Bataan Death March shows us the sacrifice that can be expected of us and the resilience required to persevere.”



Fifteen cadets from Desert High School’s Air Force JROTC unit and 10 active-duty Air Force members participated in the event. Day said the march served as a leadership and mentorship opportunity for cadets preparing for college or enlistment.



“In an immediate sense, the march is great for physical fitness, but it’s also an incredible opportunity for lessons in teamwork and perseverance,” Day said. “Three cadets ran the entire course, and after hydrating and recovering, ran back out to help their wingmen finish strong.”



All cadets received a JROTC award for participation.



More than 20 volunteers supported the event by staffing aid stations, providing medical assistance and overseeing road safety. The Air Force Sergeants Association Chapter 1328 helped coordinate and support event logistics.



Day said interest is already growing for next year’s event, with at least three additional JROTC units — including one from Apple Valley — expressing intent to participate.



“Next year’s march will undoubtedly be much bigger and better,” he said.

