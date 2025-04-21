Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Edwards community comes together for commemorative Bataan Death March

    EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    04.12.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jennifer Healy 

    412th Test Wing   

    Service members, students and volunteers gathered Friday at Edwards Air Force Base to honor the legacy of World War II prisoners of war during a commemorative Bataan Death March event, April 12. (Air Force video by Jennifer Healy)

    Date Taken: 04.12.2025
    Date Posted: 04.21.2025 19:14
    Location: EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US

    resiliency
    Air Force Materiel Command
    412th Test Wing

