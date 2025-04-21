Service members, students and volunteers gathered Friday at Edwards Air Force Base to honor the legacy of World War II prisoners of war during a commemorative Bataan Death March event, April 12. (Air Force video by Jennifer Healy)
|Date Taken:
|04.12.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.21.2025 19:14
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|959517
|VIRIN:
|250412-F-UU560-9001
|Filename:
|DOD_110939213
|Length:
|00:00:57
|Location:
|EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
Edwards community comes together for commemorative Bataan Death March
