Make the Grade and Earn Rewards with the Spring 2025 You Made the Grade Program

Courtesy Photo | Military students in first through 12th grades with A or B averages can earn free...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Military students in first through 12th grades with A or B averages can earn free prizes, discounts and sweepstakes entries in the @shopmyexchange You Made the Grade Program. see less | View Image Page

DALLAS – Military children who earn top grades can enjoy exclusive discounts, prizes and savings with the Army & Air Force Exchange Service’s You Made the Grade program.



All military students in first through 12th grades, including those who are homeschooled, can bring their report cards to the PX/BX customer service area each grading period to receive prizes.



Students with straight A’s will receive a $20 Exchange gift card while students with a B average will receive a $10 Exchange gift card.



“Children in military families face unique challenges such as frequent moves and having to adjust often to new schools,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Rich Martinez, the Exchange’s senior enlisted advisor. “Now in its 24th year, the You Made the Grade program is an exciting way to show these young heroes that the Exchange is all in to support them no matter where their families’ service takes them.”



Students will also receive an Exchange coupon sheet, including:



• A free small fountain, frozen drink or bubbler beverage.

• A free kid’s meal at a participating Exchange restaurant.

• A free combo meal at a participating Exchange restaurant.

• A free kid’s hair service or $15 off hair service at The Barber Shop or Hair Studios.

• 10% off any pair of headphones (excluding Apple and Beats).

• 10% off apparel and footwear.

• A $5 coupon at Exchange mall concessions or kiosks.



Students who are making progress on their specialized education programs can participate too. Parents can print this downloadable form (https://www.aafes.com/Images/AboutExchange/YouMadetheGrade/downloadform.pdf) on ShopMyExchange.com and have it signed by their child’s teacher or school official each grading period, indicating the modified grades of the student’s academic progress. The signed form can be handed in to the main customer service desk at the PX or BX to earn You Made the Grade prizes.



Students who make the grade can enter a biannual worldwide sweepstakes for a chance to win a $2,000, $1,500 or $500 Exchange gift card. The spring 2025 drawing will take place in June.



To enter the drawing, students or parents can complete the form on the back of the gift card and mail it to:



You Made the Grade

PO Box 227398

Dallas, TX 75222-7398



Social-media-friendly version: Make the grade, earn rewards! Military students in first through 12th grades with A or B averages can earn free prizes, discounts and sweepstakes entries in the @shopmyexchange You Made the Grade Program. Learn more: https://wp.me/p9Q7PG-2VN



-- 30 --



Since 1895, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service (Exchange) has gone where Soldiers, Airmen, Guardians and their families go to improve the quality of their lives by providing valued goods and services at exclusive military pricing. The Exchange is the 52nd-largest retailer in the United States. 100% of Exchange earnings support military communities. In the last 10 years, the Exchange benefit has provided $15 billion in value to the military community, including through contributions to critical military Quality-of-Life programs. The Exchange is a non-appropriated fund entity of the Department of Defense and is directed by a Board of Directors. The Exchange is a 50th Anniversary Vietnam War Commemorative Partner, planning and conducting events and activities that recognize the service, valor and sacrifice of Vietnam Veterans and their families in conjunction with the United States of America Vietnam War Commemoration. To find out more about the Exchange history and mission or to view recent press releases please visit our website at http://www.shopmyexchange.com or follow us on X at https://x.com/ExchangePAO.



###



Media Notes:



For more information or to schedule an interview with an Exchange representative please contact Travis Day at 214-312-3534 or daytra@aafes.com.



Follow the Exchange:

Facebook: www.facebook.com/shopmyexchange

Twitter: https://twitter.com/shopmyexchange

Instagram: @shopmyexchange