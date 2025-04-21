Naval Hospital Bremerton to Undergo Accreditation Survey

Photo By Douglas Stutz | NHB/NMRTC Bremerton Public Affairs – The Joint Commission inspection team will visit...... read more read more Photo By Douglas Stutz | NHB/NMRTC Bremerton Public Affairs – The Joint Commission inspection team will visit Naval Hospital Bremerton and branch medical clinics on Naval Base Kitsap Bangor and Naval Station Everett and the Puget Sound Naval Shipyard detachment to conduct their triennial survey April 29 – May 1, 2025 (Official Navy photo). see less | View Image Page

The Joint Commission inspection team will visit Naval Hospital Bremerton and branch medical clinics on Naval Base Kitsap Bangor and Naval Station Everett and the Puget Sound Naval Shipyard detachment to conduct their triennial survey April 29 – May 1, 2025.



The purpose of the survey by The Joint Commission is to evaluate the compliance of NHB and outlying branch clinics with nationally established Joint Commission, Defense Health Agency and Navy Medicine standards of care specific to the needs of patients, including infection prevention and control, leadership, and medication management.



The inspection is conducted approximately every three years at Defense Health Agency and U.S. Navy military treatment facilities with the survey results used to determine whether, and conditions under which, accreditation should be awarded to the command.



By becoming an accredited organization, NHB enhances community confidence, provides a report card for the public, offers an objective evaluation of the organization’s performance, stimulates the organization’s quality improvement efforts, aids in professional staff recruitment, and provides a staff education tool.



An independent, not-for-profit organization, The Joint Commission accredits and certifies more than 20,000 health care organizations and programs in the United States. Joint Commission accreditation and certification is recognized nationwide as a symbol of quality that reflects an organization's commitment to meeting certain performance standards.



By asking for accreditation, NHB agrees to be measured against national standards set by health care professionals. An accredited organization substantially complies with Joint Commission standards and continuously makes efforts to improve the care and service provided.



TJC standards deal with organizational quality of care issues and the safety of the environment in which care is provided. TJC survey team usually consists of specially trained physicians, nurses, administrators and a facilities expert. The surveyors will evaluate NHB’s compliance with established standards and identify strengths and weaknesses.

The overall goal is not merely to find problems, but also to provide education and consultation so health care organizations can improve.

Patient Safety concerns can be reported to the Joint Commission:

https://www.jointcommission.org/ using the “Report a Patient Safety Event” link https://www.jointcommission.org/resources/patient-safety-topics/report-a-patient-safety-concern-or-complaint/ in the “Action Center” on the home page of the website; By fax: (630) 792-5636; or by mail: Office of Quality and Patient Safety, The Joint Commission, One Renaissance Boulevard, Oakbrook Terrace, IL 6081 or Office of Federal Relations, 1099 14th Street NW, Suite 500, Washington DC 20005.