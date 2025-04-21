Naval Hospital Bremerton to Undergo Accreditation Survey

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

NHB/NMRTC Bremerton Public Affairs – The Joint Commission inspection team will visit Naval Hospital Bremerton and branch medical clinics on Naval Base Kitsap Bangor and Naval Station Everett and the Puget Sound Naval Shipyard detachment to conduct their triennial survey April 29 – May 1, 2025 (Official Navy photo).