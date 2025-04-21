Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Naval Hospital Bremerton to Undergo Accreditation Survey

    Naval Hospital Bremerton to Undergo Accreditation Survey

    BREMERTON, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    04.21.2025

    Photo by Douglas Stutz    

    Naval Hospital Bremerton/Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Bremerton

    NHB/NMRTC Bremerton Public Affairs – The Joint Commission inspection team will visit Naval Hospital Bremerton and branch medical clinics on Naval Base Kitsap Bangor and Naval Station Everett and the Puget Sound Naval Shipyard detachment to conduct their triennial survey April 29 – May 1, 2025 (Official Navy photo).

    Date Taken: 04.21.2025
    Date Posted: 04.21.2025
    Photo ID: 8984612
    VIRIN: 250421-N-HU933-1000
    Resolution: 3008x2000
    Size: 762.85 KB
    Location: BREMERTON, WASHINGTON, US
    Naval Hospital Bremerton to Undergo Accreditation Survey

    TAGS

    Navy Medicine
    Joint Commission
    DHA
    nhb
    nmrtc bremerton

