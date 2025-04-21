Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Georgia Army National Guard's infantry brigade's bicentennial celebration

    MARIETTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    04.21.2025

    Story by Maj. Amanda Russell 

    Georgia National Guard

    The Macon-based 48th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, celebrates 200 years of service to the state and nation Wednesday, April 23rd, 2025, in Macon, Ga. In honor of this milestone, a monument will be dedicated to the armory during the ceremony to commemorate the bicentennial celebration.

    Attending this ceremony will be, the commanding general of the Georgia Army National Guard, Brig. Gen. Jason Fryman, the state command sergeant major of the Georgia Army National Guard, Cmd. Sgt. Maj. John Ballenger, the 48th IBCT commander, Col. Nathaniel Stone, and the 48th IBCT senior enlisted leader, Command Sgt. Maj. Ray Kinney.

    The 48th Infantry Brigade Combat Team is Georgia Army National Guard’s largest brigade and recently returned from several locations around the world, to include Kosovo and the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility.

    The Macon Volunteers was organized April 23, 1825, and was established as the 48th Brigade in 1973. Elements of the brigade were activated for Desert Storm in 1990 and mobilized to Bosnia Herzegovina in 2001. Since September 11, 2001, the 48th IBCT has mobilized five times in support of combat operations in Iraq and Afghanistan. In addition to mobilizations of the 21st century, The Macon Volunteers served in the Second Seminole War, Mexican American War, Civil War and both world wars.

    For more historical facts on the 48th IBCT contact William Carraway at william.m.carraway2.mil@army.mil.

