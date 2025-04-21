Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Georgia Army National Guard’s infantry brigade’s bicentennial celebration

    MARIETTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    04.21.2025

    Photo by Maj. Amanda Russell 

    Georgia National Guard

    The Macon-based 48th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, celebrates 200 years of service to the state and nation, Wednesday, April 23rd, 2025, in Macon, Ga. In honor of this milestone, a monument will be dedicated to the armory during the ceremony to commemorate the bicentennial celebration,

