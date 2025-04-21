NAVSUP FLC Jacksonville’s NOTU pilot initiative to streamline submarine provisioning

Courtesy Photo | Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) Fleet Logistics Center Jacksonville leadership...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) Fleet Logistics Center Jacksonville leadership visited the Naval Ordnance Test Unit (NOTU) in Cape Canaveral, Florida, January 22, 2025, to learn more about their mission and how NAVSUP FLCJ can support them. (Courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) Fleet Logistics Center (FLC) Jacksonville’s Subsistence Prime Vendor (SPV) team, in partnership with the Naval Ordnance Test Unit (NOTU), is advancing a pilot initiative to enhance provisioning efficiency in support of submarines conducting port visits to Port Canaveral, Florida.



As part of the test, the SPV team at Naval Station Mayport, Florida, is processing submarine provisions orders on behalf of NOTU. If successful, the SPV team will take full responsibility for ordering and receipting provisions for submarines in the region.



NOTU will remain a key enabler, continuing to receive and store provisions while providing essential invoicing to support accurate reconciliation and accountability.



“This is a win-win situation for everyone,” said Robert Brunson, NAVSUP FLC Jacksonville Fleet Logistics Support Department Deputy Director. “The initiative allows NAVSUP FLC Jacksonville to leverage its experience and expertise in the Subsistence Prime Vendor program to support fleet customers while also freeing up NOTU resources to apply to other critical logistics support areas.”



This initiative is designed to reduce NOTU workload, boost efficiency, strengthen logistics coordination, and ensure consistent, mission-ready support for fleet operations along Florida’s eastern seaboard.



“The bottom line is improved mission support to our fleet customers,” Brunson said.



NOTU directly supports the mission capability and readiness of the United States Navy's Trident Submarines as well as the Fleet Ballistic Missile program of the United Kingdom. NOTU operates the Navy Port at Port Canaveral, supporting submarines and surface ships of the U.S. Atlantic Fleet and foreign navies and assets of the Military Sealift Command.