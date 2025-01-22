Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NAVSUP FLCJ leadership visits NOTU

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    NAVSUP FLCJ leadership visits NOTU

    CAPE CANAVERAL, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    01.21.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    NAVSUP FLC Jacksonville

    Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) Fleet Logistics Center Jacksonville leadership visited the Naval Ordnance Test Unit (NOTU) in Cape Canaveral, Florida, January 22, 2025, to learn more about their mission and how NAVSUP FLCJ can support them. (Courtesy photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.21.2025
    Date Posted: 01.24.2025 12:44
    Photo ID: 8841384
    VIRIN: 250122-N-N1901-1003
    Resolution: 13252x3884
    Size: 7.15 MB
    Location: CAPE CANAVERAL, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NAVSUP FLCJ leadership visits NOTU, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download