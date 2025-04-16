Lethality Tested, Mission Perfected: 2nd Bomb Wing Sharpens Lethal Edge During Combat Hammer

BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE La. -- As part of the Air Force’s premier weapons system evaluation program, the 2nd Bomb Wing participated in Combat Hammer from March 10 to 21, testing its ability to deliver conventional airpower in a contested environment.



With aircrews from the 96th Bomb Squadron flying 13 sorties, the 2nd Bomb Wing was recognized as the most successful single unit evaluated in the last three years. During the exercise, the unit completed all munitions builds with zero discrepancies or safety errors and achieved a 100% valid employment rate.



The exercise’s success depends on the cooperation of participants. From the pilots ensuring safe, on-target flight paths to weapon systems officers managing checklists and flight data, seamless teamwork is essential to executing a successful mission.



“No part of the process is more important than the other,” said Capt. Adam Sandone, 96th Bomb Squadron weapon systems officer. “Without the maintainers, the jet is unsafe, and without the munitions, the jet isn’t properly armed. If any of that is missing, the whole mission collapses.”



Throughout Combat Hammer, the U.S. Air Force’s weapons systems evaluation program measures deployment readiness and unit effectiveness, giving weapons load crews and aircrews effective training and feedback on their performance.



“Everything we do here in munitions is to provide support for our combat capability, as well as keeping our team firing away at a hundred percent,” said Tech. Sgt. Daniel Stoltenburg, 2nd Munitions Squadron conventional maintenance production supervisor. “Our Airmen come in and they get the job done.”



Munitions Airmen are given short timelines to prepare and load the weapons for the exercise. When the aircrews arrive for pre-flight inspections, the munitions team is trusted to have all tasks met on schedule.



“We test the capability of different weapons systems like the joint direct attack munitions and standoff missiles,” said Stoltenburg. “Every munition is treated as a real-world asset, because you can’t falter on proficiency.”



Combat Hammer showcased the 2nd Bomb Wing’s unmatched reliability and unwavering commitment to the Air Force’s long-range strike mission. In a global fight that never rests, the 2nd Bomb Wing proves its readiness to deliver combat-ready aircraft and conventional firepower–anytime, anywhere.

