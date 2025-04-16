Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Knox Middle High School ‘purples up’ for Month of the Military Child

    FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    04.18.2025

    Story by Savannah Baird 

    Fort Knox

    FORT KNOX, Ky. —Fort Knox Middle High School celebrated the Month of the Military Child with a “Purple Up” day for its students on April 18.

    The event featured a school talent show, field day activities – including athletics, arts and crafts and face painting stations; a Fort Knox Directorate of Emergency Service provided beer goggle pedal cart course; and an end of day pep rally.

    Students were given a “Purple Up Day High School passport” sheet that served as a station score card. Those participating had the opportunity to earn stamps on their “passport”, , earning them “Eagle Bucks” for a chance to win a prize later in the day.

    This work, Fort Knox Middle High School ‘purples up’ for Month of the Military Child, by Savannah Baird, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

