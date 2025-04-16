Fort Knox Middle High School ‘purples up’ for Month of the Military Child

FORT KNOX, Ky. —Fort Knox Middle High School celebrated the Month of the Military Child with a “Purple Up” day for its students on April 18.
The event featured a school talent show, field day activities – including athletics, arts and crafts and face painting stations; a Fort Knox Directorate of Emergency Service provided beer goggle pedal cart course; and an end of day pep rally.
Students were given a “Purple Up Day High School passport” sheet that served as a station score card. Those participating had the opportunity to earn stamps on their “passport”, , earning them “Eagle Bucks” for a chance to win a prize later in the day.
