Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fort Knox Middle High School ‘purples up’ for Month of the Military Child [Image 3 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Fort Knox Middle High School ‘purples up’ for Month of the Military Child

    FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    04.17.2025

    Photo by Savannah Baird 

    Fort Knox

    Fort Knox Middle High School students participate in “Purple Up Day” events at Fort Knox, Kentucky, April 18, 2025. The event featured a variety of field day activities, a talent show and pep rally in honor of Month of the Military Child.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.17.2025
    Date Posted: 04.18.2025 15:12
    Photo ID: 8982441
    VIRIN: 250418-A-GF376-2877
    Resolution: 5434x3057
    Size: 1.84 MB
    Location: FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Knox Middle High School ‘purples up’ for Month of the Military Child [Image 3 of 3], by Savannah Baird, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Fort Knox Middle High School ‘purples up’ for Month of the Military Child
    Fort Knox Middle High School ‘purples up’ for Month of the Military Child
    Fort Knox Middle High School ‘purples up’ for Month of the Military Child

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fort Knox
    DoDEA
    AMC
    Army
    Field Day
    Fort Knox Middle High School

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download