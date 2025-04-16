From Silence to Strength: NH Jacksonville Continues in the Fight for SAAP

In every branch of the military, trust and unity are the foundation of mission success. Yet, when harmful behaviors like sexual assault occur, that trust is broken – not just between individuals, but within the entire force. Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention (SAAP) is not just a campaign, it’s a commitment to building a culture where every servicemember feels safe, respected, and empowered to speak out. Through education, accountability, and unwavering support for survivors, the military continues its mission to prevent harm, promote dignity, and strengthen the bonds that make our force resilient.

Caimyn Raju, a domestic violence survivor and speaker expressed the importance of having a strong support system during the process of recovery.

“I was lucky enough to have a sister who brought me into Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, where they connected me with the Women’s Center of Jacksonville. Through my sister’s unwavering support and my faith in God, this experience became a turning point that drew me much closer to Him,” shared Raju. “God connected me with other women, and when I shared my story, five other women would share theirs with me. In those moments, I realized that even though my world felt like it had stopped in its tracks, I could go on. These women had suffered similar experiences, yet they continued to move forward and live beautiful lives.”

Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Jacksonville has a SAAP team that flows across Naval Hospital (NH) Jacksonville and its clinics, which are highly trained, compassionate, and dedicated to supporting survivors through every step of the reporting and recovery process. NH Jacksonville Command Administrative Sexual Assault Prevention and Response (SAPR) Lt. Cmdr. Stephanie Green said, “As the command administrative unit victim advocate for the hospital and its five branch clinics, I oversee all our victim advocates (VA), and ensure they have received the required training, and are in compliance with regulations and instructions.”

One of the primary challenges of serving as a SAPR advocate is addressing and debunking common misunderstandings, which can significantly hinder effective response and survivor support. “The biggest misconception is that victims think it’s their fault and that they did something wrong, which puts a lot of guilt on them and prevents them from reporting. I think that now we have a lot of programs in place to where more victims are coming forward, and they’re feeling more comfortable in reporting,” stated Green. “We are also adding more programs which will help eliminate any roadblocks and barriers in reporting.”

When asked what steps could be taken to help prevent sexual assault, Lead Sexual Assault Response Coordinator (SARC) at Naval Air Station (NAS) Jacksonville said, “When it comes to sexual violence and prevention, I think it is about the things that lead up to the sexual violence, not the act in and of itself. We’ve been taught certain things to keep ourselves safe from it occurring or tell people, ‘Do not assault,’ when that’s not prevention. Prevention is making sure you’re having positive relationships, communication, and are expressing what you want and don’t want so when you do engage with someone on a personal level, they know what is expected.

NAS Jacksonville SARC Erica Schneider shared a different perspective, “We all have a role to play in prevention by holding our peers accountable. If you see a behavior from someone that doesn’t seem appropriate, call them out on it and let them know how their actions may be perceived.”

NH Jacksonville participated in several command and base-wide impactful events supporting SAAP, including a proclamation signing, informational briefs, a bowling event, “Chalk the Walk,” and a “Silent Walk”.

“The sidewalk chalk messages, along with everyone in uniform holding their signs, declaring their commitment to support and protect, sent a powerful message. Combined with the presence of the caring community that gathered for this event, I feel like it offered a sense of strength and hope to survivors. For those still in silence, it’s a reminder that they’re not alone and that people are willing to walk beside them, and stand up for them,” said Raju

One of the most vital truths every survivor needs to hear is this: “I really want survivors to understand that it’s never your fault. We stand with you, we support you, and if you choose to or not to come forward, we will be able to still get you the resources needed for support,” expressed Green.

SAAP efforts focus on restoring service members, physically, mentally, and emotionally, so they can return to the fight stronger and more resilient, ultimately enhancing the deployability of our sailors and marines.

If you need support, please reach out to a SAPR VA or one of the SARCs at Fleet and Family Support Center. You do not have to file a report to receive help, confidential resources are available to you.



Support is just a call away, see your resources below:

DOD Safe Helpline (24/7 response or confidential support): 1.877.995.5247 or text 55-247 (within the U.S.)

SAPR Victim Advocate: 904.910.9075 or 904.239.9291

SARC: 904.548.7789

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.18.2025 Date Posted: 04.18.2025 16:31 Story ID: 495681 Location: FLORIDA, US Web Views: 9 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, From Silence to Strength: NH Jacksonville Continues in the Fight for SAAP, by Kieshia Savage, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.