NMRTC Bremerton Sailor selected as Naval Medical Forces Pacific Senior Sailor of the Year

From amongst a host of qualified contenders for Naval Medical Forces Pacific Fiscal Year 2024 Senior Sailor of the Year, the notable accolades of one surpassed those of his peers.



Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Robert L. O’Bryant, assigned to Navy Medicine Readiness Training Command Bremerton and a Louisville, Kentucky native, was selected for the annual award.



“This is a recognition of the hard work and dedication that Team Bremerton exemplifies every day,” exclaimed O’Bryant. “My peers, leaders, and the triad [commanding officer, executive officer and command master chief] are what inspired me to work this hard. It’s a showing of how dynamic they are, as well. I couldn’t have accomplished this without them and our team here. It means more than the world to me. I was honored to even be there with others so well qualified.”



His credentials were significant including taking on responsibility of acting leading chief petty officer when unplanned manning losses impacted the command’s Specialty Services Clinics. He provided critical guidance over a six-month period, ensuring continued focus on Sailor well-being and high-quality patient care.



According to command leadership, O'Bryant, “demonstrated exemplary leadership to a diverse team of 80 staff members across four divisions. He oversaw the care of 30,000 beneficiaries across multiple clinics throughout the Pacific Northwest region, guided 48 enlisted personnel through six first class petty officers, advised 19 officers, and supported 19 civilians. His leadership proved instrumental in navigating the complex merger of the Directorate of Surgical Services and the Directorate of Medical Services, ensuring a seamless transition and maintaining 100 percent personnel accountability.”



In reporting senior remarks from Capt. Karla Lepore, NMRTC Bremerton commanding officer, noted in part, “[HM1] O’Bryant is the top performer at NMRTC Bremerton! His motivated foundational leadership and senior level performance and foresight direct all others at the command. He is a vital first class petty officer, performing above his peers in all aspects while filling essential roles typically held by a chief petty officer. He performed all roles and responsibilities with distinction and is the go-to figurehead at the command and throughout his community.”



The recent merger of the two directorates within the command included the need for a new leading petty officer position. O’Bryant was selected to handle that responsibility. He managed daily operations for 19 Sailors with five surgical specialties, supported nine providers and bolstered operational readiness within the Pacific Northwest region. His leadership spanned General Surgery, Main Operating Room, Sterile Processing, and clinics encompassing Family Practice, Pediatrics, Internal Medicine, Orthopedics, Oral Surgery, Otolaryngology, Ophthalmology, and Refractive Surgery.



He provided leadership and mentorship to 62 enlisted Sailors across 10 departments, earning four end-of-tour awards for operational excellence. Additionally, he spearheaded weekly directorate leadership meetings which facilitated communication and addressed concerns amongst 14 other leading petty officers and 10 department heads during the realignment. His oversight ensured timely submission of awards, correspondence, and sailor of the quarter packages for 99 personnel, including enlisted, officers, and civilians. With an awareness of operational readiness needs, he also maintained a 100 percent deployability rate for all assigned enlisted personnel.



O’Bryant’s shared his expertise Navy-wide. As an enlisted technical leader in the specialty field of orthopedic technician, he served as a vital liaison between Bureau of Medicine and Surgery and the fleet managing all aspects related to 122 orthopedic technicians stationed across various shore and operational platforms. This encompassed submitting comprehensive quarterly reports to enlisted community managers, detailing crucial metrics such as training progress, deployment readiness, and addressing any manning shortfalls across the fleet.



More locally, as the command senior [enlisted] orthopedic technician, he was integral in the daily operations of the orthopedic department, ensuring efficient patient care and workflow. Through his diligent expertise his directly the timely triage and treatment of numerous patients, including 10 acute fracture appointments, 10 cast applications, 10 splint placements, 10 suture removals, and five arthrocentesis – also referred to a joint aspiration - injections.



O’Bryant also extended his efforts across the seven seas. He deployed in support of Pacific Partnership 2024, Solomon Islands Detachment. He led six NMRTC Bremerton Sailors while also assisting with the leadership of a 60 Sailor detachment onboard hospital ship USNS Mercy (T-AH 19). While forward deployed, he managed shipboard duties and personally assisted in the 2023 Pacific Games supporting 10 events and approximately 500 international athletes.



O’Bryant’s also went well beyond his clinical duties. As assistant command fitness leader, he helped coordinate the 2023 Physical Fitness Assessment cycle for more than 500 Sailors. His leadership proved instrumental in achieving an impressive 96 percent command pass rate and significantly enhanced the command's ability to administer the PFA safely and effectively.



His commitment to service-before-self can best be exemplified by his role as assistant command suicide prevention coordinator, chronicled earlier: https://www.dvidshub.net/news/480498/connecting-caring-communicating-during-suicide-prevention-awareness-month-nhb



He was the first line of defense in contact, command coordination, and notification for the program, utilizing time critical risk support in the care and treatment of multiple Sailors. His direction provided personal planning, reintegration resources, and managed care, which ensured a supportive environment. He helped facilitate annual training and nine command indoctrination courses on suicide prevention for 316 staff members across the enterprise.



“HM1 O’Bryant is a selfless leader and consistent top performer who elevates those around him and someone who reflects the very best of Navy Medicine,” remarked NMFP Command Master Chief Jerry Cantorna. “It is fitting that he has been named the Naval Medical Forces Pacific Senior Sailor of the Year, a testament to his dedication and unwavering commitment to mission success and the well-being of our Sailors.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.18.2025 Date Posted: 04.18.2025 09:02 Story ID: 495645 Location: BREMERTON , WASHINGTON, US Web Views: 44 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NMRTC Bremerton Sailor selected as Naval Medical Forces Pacific Senior Sailor of the Year, by Douglas Stutz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.