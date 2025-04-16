Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NMRTC Bremerton Sailor selected as Naval Medical Forces Pacific Senior Sailor of the Year

    BREMERTON, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    04.16.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jennifer Benedict 

    Naval Hospital Bremerton/Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Bremerton

    Corpsman Up...Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Robert L. O’Bryant, assigned to Navy Medicine Readiness Training Command Bremerton and a Louisville, Kentucky native, has been selected as Naval Medical Forces Pacific Senior Sailor of the Year (official Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jennifer Benedict, NHB/NMRTC Bremerton public affairs)

