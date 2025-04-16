USS Nimitz Carrier Strike Group arrives in Guam

APRA HARBOR, Guam – Aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68), flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG 11), embarked Carrier Air Wing (CVW 17) and destroyers USS Gridley (DDG 101), USS Lenah Sutcliffe Higbee (DDG 123) arrived in Guam for a regularly scheduled port visit, April 18.



As a sovereign part of the U.S., Guam plays a vital role in enabling the Navy’s ability to operate forward—supporting logistics, command and control, and fleet readiness—while strengthening our posture to deter adversaries and respond rapidly across the Indo-Pacific.



“The Nimitz Carrier Strike Group’s arrival in Guam highlights the island’s vital role as a strategic outpost in the Western Pacific—essential for projecting power, deterring adversaries, and responding to crises across the Indo-Pacific,” said Rear Adm. Maximilian Clark, commander, Carrier Strike Group 11. “It’s always an honor to return to Guam—where our service members are welcomed like family, and where our presence truly matters. The Nimitz Strike Group is proud to be in Guam—America’s critical terrain and gateway to maintaining stability in the region.”



The Nimitz Carrier Strike Group (NIMCSG) departed Naval Base Kitsap in Bremerton, Washington, for a regularly scheduled deployment to the Western Pacific, March 21.



NIMCSG consists of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68), Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 17, and Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 9.



NIMCSG is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region.



For more information, please contact the USS Nimitz Public Affairs Officer at pao@cvn68.navy.mil.

