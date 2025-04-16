124th Medical Group opens new Medical Training Facility

GOWEN FIELD, ID—The Idaho Air National Guard held a ribbon-cutting ceremony April 17, 2025, at 2 p.m. to mark the opening of a new Medical Training Facility on Gowen Field for the 124th Fighter Wing.



The building, which provides laboratories, exam rooms, administrative areas, classrooms, record storage, and mobility-training storage for the 124th Fighter Wing’s 124th Medical Group, was completed in March 2025.



The new 10,550-square-foot facility was announced in March 2022 by Idaho Congressman Mike Simpson when federal funding was secured to begin the $8 million project. A ground-breaking ceremony was held a year later in July 2023, symbolizing the beginning of construction.



“This is what our National Guard deserves for the work that they do for us,” said Simpson. “They deserve the best equipment and the best facilities, and that’s what we’re trying to deliver here.”



The finished facility complies with patient privacy requirements and space authorized for military medical and training functions.



“This facility plays a vital role in sustaining our operational readiness, ensuring that our forces remain agile and prepared for challenges of great power competition,” said Brig. Gen. Shannon Smith, commander of the Idaho Air National Guard. “Investing in our facilities is an investment in our people and reinforces our commitment to excellence, not just in the medical field but in all we do, demonstrating to our adversaries that we are always ready to meet any challenges head-on.”



In addition to the new building, the project involved site improvements to include pavements, utilities, communication support, as well as demolition of three substandard buildings on the site.



“Our medical team ensures the overall medical readiness of more than 1,300 Idaho Air National Guardsmen while training to care for warriors around the world, and this facility provides the needed space and tools to accomplish that mission,” said Col. Ryan Richardson, 124th Fighter Wing commander. “The completion of this medical building is a major milestone in the strategic modernization of the installation to support our warfighters.”

