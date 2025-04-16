SMWDC change of command

Naval Surface and Mine Warfighting Development Center Holds

Change of Command Ceremony



SAN DIEGO -- Rear Adm. T. J. Zerr relieved Rear Adm. Wilson Marks as commander, Naval Surface and Mine Warfighting Development Center (SMWDC) at Naval Base San Diego, April 17.

Vice Adm. Brendan McLane, commander, Naval Surface Forces, the presiding officer and guest speaker, thanked Rear Adm. Wilson Marks for his advancements in making the Surface Force more lethal.

“Under Admiral Marks’ leadership, SMWDC provided critical tactical recommendations to warships, warfare commanders, and carrier strike group commanders engaged in combat operations, ensuring real-time updates to surface warfare tactics,” said McLane. “The maturation of this command exceeded my expectations. Marks set SMWDC up for generational success, materializing many of the long-sought aspirations of his predecessors.”

Marks assumed command of SMWDC in May 2023, becoming the sixth commander of SMWDC since the command’s establishment in 2015. Under Marks’ decisive and visionary leadership, SMWDC used threat based, data-enabled analysis to deliver unmatched combat readiness that directly empowered warfighters around the world.

“It has been a distinct honor to lead the incredible Sailors and civilians of SMWDC during a time of unprecedented operational demand. Their unmatched dedication to sharpening our warfighting edge, accelerating tactical excellence, and strengthening global partnerships is what makes this command so vital to the surface force,” said Marks. “I leave with full confidence in their continued success and unwavering commitment to preparing our fleet for the fight.”

Prior to SMWDC, Rear Adm. Marks, a native of Lynchburg, Virginia and a 1994 graduate of the U.S. Naval Academy, served aboard cruisers and destroyers throughout his career. He commanded USS Mason (DDG 87), USS Robert Smalls (CG 62), formerly named USS Chancellorsville, earning the Spokane Trophy for combat readiness, Provincial Reconstruction Team Ghazni in Afghanistan, and Naval Surface Group Western Pacific. Ashore, he served as the Executive Assistant to the Commander, Naval Surface Force Atlantic, the Deputy for Combat System and Warfighting Integration at the Office of the Chief of Naval Operations Surface Warfare Division (N96), and as Executive Assistant to Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet.

Marks welcomed Rear Adm. T. J. Zerr and his family and emphasized Zerr’s exemplary reputation and steadfast leadership.

“Rear Adm. Zerr is an exceptional leader with a flawless operational background. This marks his third tour at SMWDC, a true testament to his passion for our mission. The team is unbelievably fortunate to have him back," said Marks. “Under his leadership, I have every

confidence SMWDC will continue to advance tactical excellence and warfighting innovation.”

Zerr, a native of Denver, Colorado graduated from the U.S. Naval Academy in 1997. He commanded USS Kidd (DDG 100) and Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 21. During his time in command, USS Kidd independently deployed to the Asia-Pacific and earned the Battle Efficiency Award. Additional sea tours include USS Princeton (CG 59), USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74), USS Decatur (DDG 73), USS Nimitz (CVN 68), and Deputy Commander of Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 21. He mostly recently served as the Chief of Staff, Commander, Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet.

“It is an immense privilege to take command of SMWDC, an organization at the forefront of surface warfare excellence,” said Zerr. “I’m honored to join this talented team of warfighters and tacticians, and I look forward to building on the momentum and legacy of Rear Adm. Marks as we continue to advance the lethality and tactical proficiency of the Surface Force.”

SMWDC has five major lines of effort - warfare tactics instructor production; advanced tactical training; doctrine and tactics, techniques and procedures development; operational support to naval component commanders and numbered fleet commanders; and capability assessments, experimentation and requirements support -- designed to ensure the surface force maintains its competitive edge. SMWDC’s mission is to increase the lethality and tactical proficiency of the Surface Force across all domains.

For more news from SMWDC, visit https://www.surfpac.navy.mil/nsmwdc/.

