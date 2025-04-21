Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SMWDC Change of Command 2025

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    04.17.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Demitrius Williams 

    Naval Surface and Mine Warfighting Development Center (SMWDC)

    Rear Adm. T. J. Zerr relieves Rear Adm. Wilson Marks during Naval Surface and Mine Warfighting Development Center’s (SMWDC) change of command ceremony at Naval Base San Diego, April 17. SMWDC increases the lethality and tactical proficiency of the Surface Force across all domains. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Petty Officer 2nd Class Demitrius Williams)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.17.2025
    Date Posted: 04.24.2025 12:10
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 959837
    VIRIN: 250417-N-OR809-1571
    PIN: 1001
    Filename: DOD_110945475
    Length: 00:03:24
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US

