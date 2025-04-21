SMWDC Change of Command 2025

Rear Adm. T. J. Zerr relieves Rear Adm. Wilson Marks during Naval Surface and Mine Warfighting Development Center’s (SMWDC) change of command ceremony at Naval Base San Diego, April 17. SMWDC increases the lethality and tactical proficiency of the Surface Force across all domains. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Petty Officer 2nd Class Demitrius Williams)
