Recognizing a Legacy: I Corps Honors CW5 (Ret.) Fried on 80th Anniversary of Liberation

Photo By Sgt. Rebecca Watkins | CW5 (Ret.) Michael Fried shares a heartfelt embrace with a supporter during a recognition event outside I Corps Headquarters, Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, on April 10, 2025. Soldiers, leaders, and civilians gathered to honor Fried for his service and lasting legacy. The ceremony marked the 80th anniversary of his liberation from the Nazi concentration camp Lager Westerbork and celebrated his decades of Army service—both in uniform and as a dedicated volunteer. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Rebecca Watkins)

JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, Wash. — Soldiers, leaders, and civilians gathered outside I Corps Headquarters this week to honor Chief Warrant Officer Ret. Michael Fried on the 80th anniversary of his liberation from the Nazi concentration camp Lager Westerbork.



Fried, a Holocaust survivor and longtime Army intelligence professional, was met with applause, salutes, handshakes, and hugs. The event spotlighted his symbolic meeting with Brig. Gen. Eric Landry of the Canadian Armed Forces in a gesture symbolizing the historic bond between Fried and the Canadian forces who liberated him and his family in April 1945."



Now 90, Fried continues to serve full-time as a volunteer with the 201st Expeditionary Military Intelligence Brigade. Fried retired in 1996 after 41 years of service or active duty. Fried has volunteered for nearly three decades. Landry emphasized the significance of honoring Fried’s legacy and enduring presence at I Corps.



“Chief Fried’s story is compelling for any citizen of the world,” Landry said. “When you reflect on the atrocities of 80 years ago, and then see a survivor still contributing—not just to society, but directly to I Corps—it’s remarkable.” He paused for a moment, then smiled. “I hope I have even half of his energy when I’m 90. He’s still here, still showing up, and still inspiring us.” Landry turned to Fried, “That’s why we had to celebrate this day,” he said. “It’s a privilege to call you part of our team. Thank you.” Landry turned to Fried and added, “It’s a privilege to call you part of our team. Thank you.”



Fried vividly remembered the moment Canadian tanks arrived at Lager Westerbork. “The soldiers were waving, throwing candy,” he said. “I was 10 years old. I’d never seen tanks before. I thought to myself—this is something I might want to do one day.” Years later, that childhood moment became a calling. “I graduated high school not really knowing what I wanted to do,” Fried said. “Then I saw a poster of Uncle Sam—‘I want you.’ I signed up, joined the 10th Infantry Division, and went to Germany. That’s where my career began—and it just kept getting better from there.”

That moment sparked a lifelong commitment to service.



Fried went on to join the U.S. Army, building a decorated career as an interrogator, linguist, and personnel leader across Vietnam and Europe. At Joint Base Lewis-McChord, he continues to mentor young soldiers, sharing guidance from decades of experience. “I just love the Army,” Fried said with a smile and certainty. “It’s part of me. I’ve had a terrific career. I’ve been to many places and met many wonderful people.” He looked around while taking it all in. “The Army’s been good to me, from private to CW5. It’s been wonderful. I still enjoy what I’m doing, and I love being with soldiers like you.”



As he reflected on the day, “It’s been a great day,” he continued. “I didn’t expect this today—all the soldiers out there thanking me and the General for doing this. It’s been wonderful.” He chuckled softly and added, “I can’t wait to go home and tell my kids and grandkids. My son served, my grandson served—and I’m still serving.”



The brief ceremony reminded all who attended that history lives on—not just in books, but in people like Fried, whose handshake with Landry honored both liberation and legacy.