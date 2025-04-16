Space Force, USSPACECOM leaders discuss their distinct roles in the joint force

To conclude the 40th Space Symposium, Chief Master Sgt. of the Space Force John Bentivegna and Chief Master Sgt. Jacob Simmons, command senior enlisted leader for U.S. Space Command, participated in a fireside chat in Colorado Springs, Colorado, April 10.



The discussion centered on the distinct roles and responsibilities of the Space Force and USSPACECOM.



Bentivegna took the lead in outlining the Space Force's contributions. "The service works hard to deliver, produce, provide and develop the equipment, training and human weapon systems so we can turn them over to the combatant command for the execution of their authorities and responsibilities," he explained.



In essence, the Space Force acts as a force provider, meticulously building and refining the space warfighting capabilities that USSPACECOM then employs in its operational role.



“Like the Space Force, each of the services present capabilities to USSPACECOM,” Simmons said. “The preponderance of capabilities that are presented to Gen. Stephen Whiting [commander of USSPACECOM] come from the Space Force… but make no mistake, Space Force presents capabilities to all the combatant commands, we are just the beneficiary of most of that capability.”



A focus of discussion was the impact Guardians have on the service’s warfighting capabilities through training, credibility and deterrence.



“The challenges that you’re going to face in your career--the service has to prepare you for that. We’ve got to train you,” Bentivegna said. “We must make sure you understand the threat. We have to make sure you have the leadership, the critical skills, the problem solving to make sure you can do integration and mission planning.”



He added, “Enlisted Guardians, you are the warfighters of the service. You are subject matter experts in your weapon systems; you work together as a team.”



Simmons spoke on the importance of credibility as a Space Force.



“Our reputation is as important as our culture,” Simmons said. “That is what we project outward that gets us the credibility.”



Simmons broke down his four “C’s” as an explanation for building that reputation.



“Caliber, the people we’re bringing in. Our competence. I would certainly say it’s our capability and our competitiveness. That when someone thinks of a Guardian, they realize what they’re up against,” Simmons said.



Bentivegna referenced the Space Force truths to reiterate the importance of credibility and reputation. The six core principles outline the service’s role and importance, emphasizing that space is a warfighting domain and that Space Force capabilities are critical to the joint force and the American way of life.



“The Space Force Truths have been so beneficial to really capture and articulate the ‘why we are a service’ and the things we’re working toward,” Bentivegna said. “When you think about Space Force Truth number four, it says space is a warfighting domain. We acknowledge that. It’s not a collection of support activities.”



Bentivegna referenced another Space Force Truth highlighting the importance of Guardian development.



“Going back to the Truths again, Space Force Truth number six says Guardians are uniquely trained and developed to dominate in this space domain. Only we can do that. [Space superiority] is our service’s business,” Bentivegna said.



Both enlisted leaders spoke about the power and importance of credibility for the service and how it ultimately leads to deterrence.



“What can a Guardian do to present themselves more credible? They need to have acumen, they need to have strong awareness; we need to have agility and adaptability,” Simmons said.



He went on to say, “When an adversary thinks about a Guardian, they should be thinking that ‘I am going to be outmoved, I’m going to be outmaneuvered, I’m going to be outmatched. That this Guardian, before I even set foot on the board, is already two or three steps ahead.’ That’s credibility.”



Bentivegna added, “Credibility is deterrence. When I look out into the audience…I would say it’s because of you. It’s our industry partners, our international partners, that we are all like-minded.”



Simmons emphasized the importance of space operations in today’s environment.



“We are at a meaningful moment right now. We are at a moment that will measure our mettle. We need to think clearly, crystal clearly on the approach to moving forward,” Simmons said.



To conclude the fireside chat, Bentivegna shared how he views the opportunities ahead for the U. S. Space Force.



“We have accomplished so much. I don’t like to say there’s so much more to do, I like to say there’s so much more opportunity still before us. The opportunities are endless,” Bentivegna said.

