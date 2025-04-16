DLA Distribution Corpus Christi showcases capabilities to AMC leader

Army Lt. Gen. Chris Mohan, deputy commanding general and acting commander of Army Materiel Command, visited DLA Distribution Corpus Christi, Texas, April 3 to gain a deeper understanding of the distribution center’s operations and future plans.



“Preparing for the future of Army aviation requires strategic foresight and robust logistics support,” said Army Lt. Col. Timothy Owens, commander, DLA Distribution Corpus Christi, Texas. “As such, our discussions focused on how we are preparing to support next-generation aircraft and evolving Army needs.”



DLA Distribution Corpus Christi, Texas is a strategic storage and distribution center with combined wholesale and retail operations. The site serves as the primary strategic wholesale distribution point for rotary wing aviation components, facilitating helicopter repair missions for the Defense Department in support of aviation mission readiness.



“The visit was a great opportunity to showcase DLA’s world-class storage and distribution services to senior Army sustainment leaders and demonstrate how we nest within Army Organic Industrial Base capabilities to deliver readiness to the warfighter,” Owens said.



The primary focus for discussion centered on DLA Distribution Corpus Christi’s support to Corpus Christi Army Depot and storage services for U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Command-owned material. DLA Distribution Corpus Christi, Texas stores nearly 12,000 lines of wholesale material with a dollar value of $4 billion. Most of the stored material by value is owned by AMCOM, a major subordinate command of AMC.



“We specifically highlighted the DLA packaging mission at the point of production within CCAD’s engine, transmission, and rotor blade directorates as well as our Logistics Modernization Program direct retail support,” Owens said. “DLA leverages supply and distribution infrastructure, investments and efficiencies to augment Army maintenance repair activities.”



DLA Distribution Corpus Christi subject matter experts also detailed the efficiencies and benefits associated with Warehouse Management System implementation. The site was the first distribution center within DLA Distribution to implement WMS and subsequent retrofits.



“Warehouse management System enables us to increase inventory accuracy, ensuring parts are packaged and stored correctly,” Owens said. “It also serves as a modern, auditable, and agile software solution for future optimization initiatives.”



Looking ahead, the team highlighted a future DLA network optimization initiative to free up warehouse space at DLA Distribution Corpus Christi for Maintenance Significant items, supporting the Army retail mission while keeping AMCOM-owned material in stock locally. This initiative would also provide space to integrate new material requirements for future aircraft, including the Future Long Range Assault Aircraft.



“Providing a visual representation of our operations and how we support the Army Organic Industrial Base was beneficial,” Owens said. “We illustrated future modernization and interoperability opportunities to potentially build efficiencies while reducing costs and increasing velocity.”



Moving forward, the DLA Distribution Corpus Christi team aims to participate in a joint working group and proof-of-concept project to validate future storage and distribution efficiency.



“DLA Distribution and the Army must continue their partnership to gain efficiencies and promote interoperability, ultimately achieving the mutual goal of improving aviation readiness,” Owens said.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.17.2025 Date Posted: 04.17.2025 07:56 Story ID: 495490 Location: NEW CUMBERLAND, PENNSYLVANIA, US