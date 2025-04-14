Medical Readiness Command, Europe Civilian Employee Awarded the Lt. Col. Karen Wagner Leadership Award

Photo By Kirk Frady | SEMBACH, Germany - Jasmine Biggs, a civilian human resources specialist assigned to...... read more read more Photo By Kirk Frady | SEMBACH, Germany - Jasmine Biggs, a civilian human resources specialist assigned to Medical Readiness Command, Europe was awarded the Lt. Col. Karen Wagner Leadership Award April 10. Biggs earned the award for her significant contributions, selfless service and commitment to the U.S. Army Medical Department (AMEDD) mission. (Photo by Kirk Frady) see less | View Image Page

SEMBACH, Germany – Jasmine Biggs, a civilian human resources specialist assigned to Medical Readiness Command, Europe was awarded the Lt. Col. Karen Wagner Leadership Award April 10. Biggs earned the award for her significant contributions, selfless service and commitment to the U.S. Army Medical Department (AMEDD) mission.



The annual leadership award was established in 2004 by Army Medicine to honor Army Lt. Col. Karen Wagner who lost her life in the September 2001 terrorist attack on the Pentagon.



“It's truly an honor to receive the Karen Wagner Leadership Award,” said Biggs. “Lt. Col. Wagner's legacy is one of unwavering dedication and joyful service. Known for her incredible sense of humor and genuine warmth, she fostered a spirit of camaraderie wherever she went. This award is not about me - it is about striving to embody the qualities Lt. Col. Wagner exemplified – dedication, kindness, and leadership that uplifts and inspires others. To be recognized in her name is incredibly humbling, and it fuels my commitment to lead with the same unwavering spirit.”



The coveted leadership award recognizes Army Medical Service Corps Human Resource Officers and Department of the Army Civilians in the grade of GS-09 thru GS-14 who serve in key military and civilian human resource positions.



“It is with great pride that we announce Jasmine Biggs as a recipient of the prestigious 2025 Lt. Col. Karen Wagner Leadership Award for Civilian Human Resources,” said Col. Christopher Greene, Assistant Chief of Staff (G1) for Medical Readiness Command, Europe. “Jasmine's dedication to the Army Medical Department and Medical Readiness Command, Europe mission and her unwavering commitment to these principles makes her a truly deserving recipient of this award.”



According to senior military officials, human resource specialists across the Department of Defense play a vital role in ensuring it recruits and retains highly qualified individuals that support mission accomplishment.



“By managing recruitment campaigns, onboarding new personnel, and developing engaging HR programs, I ensure we attract and retain top talent,” added Biggs. “Additionally, I foster a positive and supportive work environment by addressing personnel concerns, administering benefits, and promoting policies that prioritize the well-being of our medical force, recognizing that a healthy and supported workforce is a ready workforce.”