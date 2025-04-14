Medical Readiness Command, Europe Civilian Employee Awarded the Lt. Col. Karen Wagner Leadership Award

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

SEMBACH, Germany - Jasmine Biggs, a civilian human resources specialist assigned to Medical Readiness Command, Europe was awarded the Lt. Col. Karen Wagner Leadership Award April 10. Biggs earned the award for her significant contributions, selfless service and commitment to the U.S. Army Medical Department (AMEDD) mission. (Photo by Kirk Frady)