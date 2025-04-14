Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Medical Readiness Command, Europe Civilian Employee Awarded the Lt. Col. Karen Wagner Leadership Award

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Medical Readiness Command, Europe Civilian Employee Awarded the Lt. Col. Karen Wagner Leadership Award

    GERMANY

    04.16.2025

    Photo by Kirk Frady 

    Medical Readiness Command, Europe

    SEMBACH, Germany - Jasmine Biggs, a civilian human resources specialist assigned to Medical Readiness Command, Europe was awarded the Lt. Col. Karen Wagner Leadership Award April 10. Biggs earned the award for her significant contributions, selfless service and commitment to the U.S. Army Medical Department (AMEDD) mission. (Photo by Kirk Frady)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.16.2025
    Date Posted: 04.17.2025 04:35
    Photo ID: 8978643
    VIRIN: 250416-A-YV790-3716
    Resolution: 4081x3779
    Size: 4.06 MB
    Location: DE
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Medical Readiness Command, Europe Civilian Employee Awarded the Lt. Col. Karen Wagner Leadership Award, by Kirk Frady, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Medical Readiness Command, Europe Civilian Employee Awarded the Lt. Col. Karen Wagner Leadership Award

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Army Medicine
    StrongerTogether
    Medical Readiness Command Europe

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download