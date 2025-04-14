SECNAV Announces 2025 Food Service Award, Sigonella Wins Best Overseas Galley

NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Sicily (April 17, 2025) – The Naval Air Station (NAS) Sigonella galley, Ristorante Bella Etna, was awarded its seventh Captain Edward F. Ney Memorial Food Service Award for best overseas galley, April 3.



“It’s amazing to get this award for the seventh time,” said Chief Warrant Officer 3 Joe Mattia, from Dallas, food service officer, Ristorante Bella Etna. “It was a lot of hard work and long hours from my team, but I’m glad the inspection team and the Navy gave us the award for the seventh time in Ristorante Bella Etna history.”



Commander, Navy Region Europe, Africa, Central installations have won the award the last eight years in a row. Ristorante Bella Etna won in 2010, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021, 2023 and 2025.



“We try to make Bella Etna feel like a home away from home,” said Mattia. “Sailors, Marines, and other service members love the atmosphere of our clean facility with good food and great quality ingredients.”



The Capt. Edward F. Ney Memorial Food Service Award was established in 1958 by the Secretary of the Navy and the International Food Service Executives Association (IFSEA) to improve food service operations. It is given annually to galleys both onshore and at sea. The award recognizes the best general messes in the Fleet that achieve a 5-star rating from a Navy evaluation team. Following accreditation, they are nominated for the award.



Ristorante Bella Etna is a critical part of the mission at NAS Sigonella. The galley feeds DOD and NATO service members assigned to the installation and its 39 tenant commands daily, and on special meal days also opens its doors to Italian military personnel, DOD civilians, contactors and local national Italian personnel working onboard the installation.



NAS Sigonella is colloquially known as the “Hub of the Med,” and strategically located to provide mission-essential support to the Fleet and warfighters throughout Europe, Africa and Central Asia; Bella Etna fuels the service members who provide that support.



The award process is rigorous and involves a spot inspection of the galley and of the food itself by IFSEA members and senior Navy mess management leaders. The inspection demands excellence and every category must score 95 percent or higher.



“I wasn’t surprised to see Bella Etna’s name on the list,” said Senior Chief Culinary Specialist Ben Gregoire, from Charlotte, North Carolina, leading culinary specialist, Ristorante Bella Etna. “The team’s dedication and work ethic allowed us to win the Ney, and there’s nothing better than that for culinary specialists.”



Gregoire said there’s a good reason the team continuously wins the award.



“We’ve been here for over 40 years – we have continuity with our cooks, our bakers, [and] our food service workers,” said Gregoire. “We have a good military establishment, and a great command who supports us.”



During the inspection, the galley put their culinary skills on display. They filled a boat with seafood, and hosted a crepe station, smoothie bar and something unique to Sicily: a gelato bar.



“Bella Etna always thinks outside the box,” said Culinary Specialist 2nd Class Benjamin Preal, from Miami, leading petty officer, Ristorante Bella Etna. “We had a band and flag twirlers during the inspection. Our team does everything and more… You’ll never see another crew like them.”



Bella Etna patrons benefited from the local national Italian employees who showcased their skills the day of the inspection. The menu included steak, rotisserie chicken and various sides.



“The people who work here are what sets us apart; they’re amazing.” said Preal. “Everyone here is so helpful, and it doesn’t matter who you are. Every employee here just wants to keep helping and make sure all people who come to the galley are satisfied.”



Other Commander, Naval Installations Command 2025 Capt. Edward F. Ney Memorial Food Service Award winners include Naval Base San Diego and Naval Station Meridian, Mississippi.



NAS Sigonella provides consolidated operational, command and control, administrative, and advanced logistical support to U.S. and NATO forces. The installation’s strategic location enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to deploy and respond as required, ensuring security and stability throughout Europe, Africa and Central Asia.



For more news and information from NAS Sigonella, visit https://cnreurafcent.cnic.navy.mil/installations/NAS-Sigonella or https://www.facebook.com/nassig.official/.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.17.2025 Date Posted: 04.17.2025 04:45 Story ID: 495486 Location: SIGONELLA, IT Hometown: CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA, US Hometown: DALLAS, TEXAS, US Hometown: MIAMI, FLORIDA, US Web Views: 12 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, SECNAV Announces 2025 Food Service Award, Sigonella Wins Best Overseas Galley, by PO2 Kelsey Culbertson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.