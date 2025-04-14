Fort McCoy holds April session of installation Real Property Planning Board

Photo By Scott Sturkol | Fort McCoy team members participate in the first session of the Installation Real...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | Fort McCoy team members participate in the first session of the Installation Real Property Planning Board on April 9, 2025, at Fort McCoy, Wis. The board meeting has several purposes, according to the Fort McCoy Directorate of Public Works. These purposes include monitoring the development of the installation’s master plan components, integrating needs of all installation tenants into the plan, ensuring the Installation Design Guide is adhered to, and monitoring surrounding community activities and integrating those activities into installation plans. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

Fort McCoy held a session of its Real Property Planning Board on April 9 in building 905 at the installation to meet requirements as shown in Army Regulation 210-20, Real Property Master Planning.



Dozens of Fort McCoy workforce members from agencies across the installation supported the board meeting that has several purposes, according to the Fort McCoy Directorate of Public Works (DPW). These purposes include monitoring the development of the installation’s master plan components, integrating needs of all installation tenants into the plan, ensuring the Installation Design Guide is adhered to, and monitoring surrounding community activities and integrating those activities into installation plans.



Fort McCoy DPW Director Liane Haun led the board meeting, discussing the mission of the installation, real property statistics, and more.



Haun showed during the briefing that with post building statistics, Fort McCoy has had limited permanent construction completed since it was originally constructed in the 1940s.



The installation currently has 618 permanent permanent buildings and 785 semi-permanent buildings or a total of 1,403 buildings. Combined, that is 7,140,444 square feet.



Haun said 210 buildings are offline and all of those specific buildings need major renovation. She also said 838 buildings have been demolished at McCoy since 1942.



Haun also discussed current military construction taking place at Fort McCoy. She discussed the $27.3 million transient training troops East Barracks Project, the $28.08 million South Barracks Project, the fiscal year 2024-funded $55.75 million Collective Training Officers Quarters Project, and other ongoing work on post.



She also talked about the future plans for more construction and renovation projects. These include possible renovations of McCoy’s Community Center, Fort McCoy Garrison Headquarters, upgrades to campsites at Pine View Campground, and more.



Haun said planning for upgrades also include work at the Regional Training Site-Maintenance facility, the Maneuver Area Training Equipment Site complex, and to installation railroad crossings.



After all the major briefing discussion, Haun said she and her team wanted to hear from those in attendance.



“That takes me to my last slide, which is no longer me talking anymore,” Haun said. “We want to hear from you guys. … We want to know what’s happening out in your world. … We’re trying to figure out where am (we’re) going to go in the future?”



Another meeting of the board will take place later in the year.



Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.”



Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.



The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.



