Fort McCoy holds April session of installation Real Property Planning Board

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Fort McCoy team members participate in the first session of the Installation Real Property Planning Board on April 9, 2025, at Fort McCoy, Wis. The board meeting has several purposes, according to the Fort McCoy Directorate of Public Works. These purposes include monitoring the development of the installation’s master plan components, integrating needs of all installation tenants into the plan, ensuring the Installation Design Guide is adhered to, and monitoring surrounding community activities and integrating those activities into installation plans. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)