Tulsa District emergency management team joins partners for Domestic Operations Symposium

Members of the Tulsa District U.S. Army Corps of Engineers emergency management team joined emergency response agencies from across Oklahoma for the Domestic Operations Symposium hosted by the Oklahoma National Guard at the Armed Forces Reserve Center in Norman April 15-16, 2025



The goal of the meeting was to help organizations better understand their roles, and those of the other entities, during an emergency. Hence, they know who to contact for specific needs when an emergency does arise.



“We want to build relationships now,” said Tulsa District Chief of Emergency Management Shel Cox. “Having these relationships benefits everyone and helps us work together better in an emergency.”



Tulsa District’s sandbagging machine was brought to the event, sparking conversations about the availability of the machine in a high-water event. Cox took time to speak to attendees and answer questions about the machine’s capabilities and how it can be used. These conversations underscored the need for extra manpower: USACE provides the machine, the state provides sand, and the Guard can help provide the workforce.



“We want to engage the guard in our flood-fighting exercise,” said Cox. “This ensures there is knowledge of how the machine works before it is needed in an emergency.”



Tulsa District Levee Safety Program Manager Jordan Holmes attended the event and spoke to the group about levee safety before and during a flood fight. Holmes stressed the importance of preparing local communities for a high-water event.



“Tulsa District’s levee safety group offers guidance during a flooding event and after-action support,” said Holmes.



Maj. Gen. Thomas H. Mancino, adjutant general for Oklahoma, emphasized the importance of preparedness. He urged participants not to delay planning or push things aside until disaster strikes.



“In an emergency, real lives and property are at stake,” said Mancino. “We must plan to be effective and efficient from the start.”



The Oklahoma National Guard is a partnering agency that provides essential supplemental capabilities. They work closely with federal, state and local partners, ready to offer support whenever and wherever needed. However, the Oklahoma Department of Emergency Management must request authorization from the governor before they can respond.



Having this information, and understanding how each organization contributes to disaster response, highlights the value of meetings like this one. In an emergency understanding the processes and capabilities of each partner saves time and ensures a more coordinated, effective response.



For more information on Tulsa District’s emergency management mission, visit us here: https://www.swt.usace.army.mil/Missions/Emergency-Operations/