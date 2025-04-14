Laughlin AFB Exchange Celebrates Grand Reopening of Renovated BX

LAUGHLIN AFB – The Department of Defense’s largest retailer has transformed the shopping experience for military shoppers in the Del Rio, Texas area with the reopening of the Army & Air Force Exchange Service’s Laughlin AFB BX.



Laughlin AFB 47th Fighter Wing Commander Col. Tyler Ellison, 47th Mission Support Group Commander Col. Robert Moore, Exchange Central Region Senior Vice President Rebecca Santee, Exchange South Central Vice President Antonio Porter, Laughlin Exchange General Manager Madeline Salazar and Laughlin Store Manager Julie McNeill cut the ribbon April 16 on the upgraded Exchange, which underwent 15 months of renovations.



This means a lot for team Laughlin,” said Ellison. “This is not just a new opportunity for shopping but also a mission enhancement and a force multiplier. The upgraded store is a Quality-of-Life improvement that will significantly impact our operations here at Laughlin and will have a significant impact on all our families and everyone who shops here.”



The $15.7 million renovation marks the first major update of the Laughlin AFB BX since it was built in 1982. Now, authorized military shoppers, including active-duty service members, military families, retirees, service-connected disabled Veterans as well as DoD and Coast Guard civilians, can shop, dine and come together at the renovated shopping center while taking advantage of military-exclusive, tax-free prices.



Improvements include new flooring and lighting, relocation of an expanded Express to the same building as the BX, 24-hour unattended fuel access with diesel, more grab-and-go options and the addition of a Chopz, featuring better-for-you made-to-order meals. Three new food truck stalls were also added east of the new Express location.



“This updated store directly supports readiness and resiliency and consolidates Exchange operations under one roof, creating a one-stop shopping experience,” said Salazar. “Because Laughlin is a remote location, these improvements create a more welcoming, community-centered environment which is a true Quality-of-Life enhancement.”



The project was funded primarily by the Exchange, with the Air Force Education Training Command contributing $6 million for required roof, HVAC and fire alarm replacements; LED lighting upgrades; renovated restrooms; and other building improvements.



When the military community shops at Laughlin AFB Exchange stores, they’re making their communities stronger: 100% of Exchange earnings are reinvested in military communities through support for on-base Quality-of-Life programs, as well as capital improvements, such as the renovated BX.



The Laughlin AFB BX is located in Bldg. 540 Arnold Blvd. and is open 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Saturdays and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sundays. For more information, call 830-298-2111.



