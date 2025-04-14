Fort Hunter Liggett's Hacienda: A Canvas for Artistic Inspiration

Fort Hunter Liggett’s historic Hacienda, nestled in a breathtaking natural setting and designed by the renowned Julia Morgan, attracts visitors year-round. In April, this architectural gem captivated a small group of Central California artists, who used it and the surrounding stunning landscapes as inspiration for their paintings. Each artist returned home happily with their portfolios enriched with several new pieces.



This artistic rendezvous was sparked by a visit from Garrison Commander Col. Stephen Trotter and his wife, Susanne, to Studios on the Park in Paso Robles, California, last summer. Art has always been a shared passion for the Trotters, who met as art students in college and frequently visit the venue to admire local talent. “I noticed Ann’s art because I love colors,” said Mrs. Trotter. “So, I asked if she was interested in painting the Hacienda.”



Studios founder Ann Laddon enthusiastically spearheaded the group of artists visiting FHL. “All of them were interested when I told them where we were going. They know it’s beautiful here...and the Hacienda is an architectural gem,” said Laddon. The group comprised mostly of resident Studios artists and others hailing from various Central Coast cities.



Laddon established Studios on the Park in 2007 as a non-profit organization ‘dedicated to providing creative, educational, and transformational experiences that enhance understanding and appreciation of visual art.’ A generous $50,000 grant from Steve Hearst helped launch the Studios and bring art to underserved children in the community.



“Artists can’t survive without meeting the public and that’s why I started the Studios in the Park,” Laddon explained. Her bright and bold artwork is exhibited at the Studios.



Morro Bay artist Bob Rodger was especially delighted to paint the Hacienda as his daughter is a Julia Morgan fan and once worked at the Hearst Castle. Roger had the opportunity to speak with the Garrison Commander Col. Stephen Trotter and he found his wide-ranging knowledge and interests enlightening. “He humanized the impression many people have of military that everything is black and white,” said Rogers who is a member of the Morro Bay Art Association.



For Studios resident artist Christy Wilkins, this was her first visit to FHL, and she was thrilled “to see the landscapes up close.” She is an acrylic artist, and her love of the ocean is largely present in most of her artwork.

She found the painting of the Hacienda challenging yet fun.



Hilda Freyre, also a resident artist at the Studios and a member of SLOPE (San Luis Obispo Painters for the Environment), summed up the experience: “What an amazing and inspiring visit! I paint places that resonate with my soul, that bring me inner joy, and that make my heart leap with excitement.”



“It was truly an honor to hosts the artists and have them memorialize the beauty of Fort Hunter Liggett,” said Col. Trotter. “Having these artists here made my heart feel so happy,” added Mrs. Trotter. “It brings back fond memories of when Stephen and I were in art college together.”



The Hacienda is listed on the National Register of Historic Places and is a hotel open to the public. Visit this website to learn more: https://hunterliggett.armymwr.com/programs/historic-hacienda.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.16.2025 Date Posted: 04.16.2025 13:39 Story ID: 495434 Location: FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, CALIFORNIA, US Web Views: 10 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fort Hunter Liggett's Hacienda: A Canvas for Artistic Inspiration, by Amy Phillips, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.