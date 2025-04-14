Passing the Baton: Col. Brian Sawser reflects on the Southern California Wildfires Recovery Mission

Photo By Christopher Rosario | Col. Brian D. Sawser, outgoing commander, and Col. Jeffrey S. Palazzini, incoming...... read more read more Photo By Christopher Rosario | Col. Brian D. Sawser, outgoing commander, and Col. Jeffrey S. Palazzini, incoming commander, of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Emergency Field Office — Pacific Palisades, along with Lt. Col. Nathaniel A. Weander, deputy commander, walk up Posetano Road to check the status of debris removal on multiple properties in Pacific Palisades, California, April 14, 2025. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers continues working with local, state and federal partners to include FEMA, as we support survivors impacted by the Los Angeles wildfires. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo by Christopher Rosario) see less | View Image Page

As the mission to recover from the devastating Southern California wildfires that impacted the communities of Malibu and Pacific Palisades continues, Col. Brian Sawser, commander of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Emergency Field Office–Pacific Palisades prepares to pass the baton to his colleague, Col. Jeff Palazzini.



From the moment Sawser arrived in Los Angeles in January, he faced many challenges. Yet, the journey since then has profoundly shaped his perspective on leadership, collaboration and the power of community in the face of tragedy.



When Sawser took command, at first, the mission’s scope was daunting. Yet, as he reflects, it all started with one crucial task: defining the problem.



"In any complex situation, the first step is understanding what the problem really is," Sawser said, recalling how important it was to assess the constraints, timelines and capabilities from the very beginning.

The task of recovery was far from simple, but understanding the environment, both internal and external, was key.



Geography played a critical role in ensuring access and communication, as the team worked to identify and solve the logistical challenges created following the fire.



Sawser credits the success of the recovery effort to the experience of Corps employees who stepped up early in the mission.



"We had fantastic employees who came in from other missions—wildfires in Maui and hurricane responses—bringing invaluable experience with them," he said.



The team had a solid foundation to build on due in large part to the expertise of the Corps of Engineers Debris Planning and Response Team. However, success was not just about technical expertise; it was about fostering strong relationships with both internal and external partners, including local officials, contractors and the community itself.



"The mission was not just about clearing debris," Sawser said, "It was about understanding the people, the survivors and their needs.”

Sawser credits partners like the USACE Los Angeles District and local authorities for providing the pathway for the USACE team to build strong relationships with the community.



Over the course of the recovery, Sawser has seen leadership evolve within his own team.



"Our employees come in on a voluntary basis, sometimes for just 30, 60, or 90 days," Sawser explained. "That means there's a lot of turnover, and with turnover comes friction. But it also brings the opportunity for emerging leaders to step up. We've seen so many fantastic employees rise to the occasion, taking on leadership roles and learning invaluable lessons that will serve them in future missions."



The path has not been without its emotional toll. Sawser acknowledges that behind every milestone—be it the first property cleared or the 1,000th—there was real tragedy.



"I’ve heard stories that I’ll carry with me forever—stories of people who lost their homes of 50 years, who had no insurance and who now have nothing left but memories.”



One particularly poignant moment stands out for Sawser—one that speaks to the heart of this recovery. USACE helped a resident whose 50-year-old son perished during the fire. She lives alone, hours away, and didn’t know how to navigate the technology needed to submit an electronic right of entry to clear his property.



“Our team, along with the county and their contractors, came together to support her through the process,” Sawser said. “It’s moments like these, when we can make a personal difference, that truly show the power of our mission.”



As Sawser prepares to transition the leadership of this operation to Palazzini, he feels a deep sense of pride and trust in his friend and colleague.



"Jeff and I have known each other for 30 years," Sawser said with a smile. "We were roommates at West Point, and over the years, our paths have crossed many times. He is an exceptional officer, an incredible public servant and someone I know will take this mission to new heights."



But for Sawser, it’s never been about any single individual. He believes strongly that the mission's success lies in the collective effort of the entire team—more than 150 Corps employees and over 1,000 contractors working together within the Pacific Palisades.



"Leaders like Col. Palazzini will carry on these relationships with partners, and the Corps will continue to excel under his leadership," said Sawser.



Looking ahead to the next phase of the recovery effort, he emphasized the importance of the upcoming months.



"April and May are going to be crucial," he said. "Our productivity is exceeding expectations, but there’s still a long way to go. One of the most visible tasks we need to complete is clearing Pacific Coast Highway. That’s a key milestone not just for logistics but for the psychological recovery of the community."



As Sawser prepares for his next assignment in Europe, he knows that the lessons learned here will stay with him forever.



"This mission has taught me so much about leadership, resilience and the importance of community," Sawser reflects. "I’ve seen firsthand how tragedy can bring people together and the strength of this community is inspiring."



Before leaving, Sawser has a final message for the team:

"You’ve all been in the arena, making a difference every day. The glory belongs to those who get in the arena, not those who sit on the sidelines. I’ve been incredibly proud to serve alongside all of you, and I have no doubt that the momentum will continue with Col. Palazzini and the team leading the way."