Secretary of the Army tours Powidz APS-2 worksite in Poland on first visit to Europe

POWIDZ, Poland – The 26th Secretary of the Army conducted a site visit and key leader engagement at the Powidz Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 worksite in Poland April 11 to get a firsthand look and gain a better understanding of the Army’s newest and most modern APS worksite.



Daniel Driscoll, who was sworn in February 25 as the Secretary of the Army, walked the state-of-the-art APS-2 worksite and power projection platform as part of his first official visit to Europe as Secretary of the Army.



The commander of the 405th Army Field Support Brigade, Col. Ernest Lane II, and the commander of Army Field Support Battalion-Poland, Lt. Col. Omar McKen, led the Secretary of the Army around the site, briefing him on the site’s capabilities and its unique workforce, which consists of U.S. Soldiers and Army civilians from AFSBn-Poland and Polish Provided Logistics Support servicemembers from Poland’s 33rd Army Prepositioned Stocks Support Battalion.



“We were deeply honored by the Secretary of the Army’s visit to the Powidz worksite,” said Lane. “It was a fantastic opportunity to showcase our team’s hard work and the dedication of our Polish partners. The visit highlights the importance of our mission and strengthens our resolve. Thank you, Secretary of the Army Driscoll, for your support and commitment.”



The Secretary of the Army oversees operations, modernization and resource allocation for nearly one million active, guard, and Reserve Soldiers and more than 265,000 Army civilians. A former Army officer and business leader, the Secretary of the Army brings experience spanning military service, law and the private sector.



The Powidz APS-2 worksite is comprised of 650,000 square feet of humidity-controlled warehouse space and a vehicle maintenance facility as well as supporting facilities. It houses and maintains a modernized Armored Brigade Combat Team’s worth of APS-2 equipment to include several dozen M1A2 Abrams main battle tanks and nearly 200 other armored combat vehicles, plus more.



The 405th AFSB’s APS-2 program enhances U.S. Army Europe and Africa’s capability to support the warfighter while simultaneously promoting stability and security in the region. Additionally, it helps to assure partners and allies that the U.S. is fully committed to the collective defense of Europe. By providing turn-key power projection APS-2 packages ready to employ at a moment’s notice, the APS-2 program is a key component of U.S. Army Europe and Africa’s power projection and warfighter readiness missions.



The 405th AFSB is assigned to U.S. Army Sustainment Command and headquartered in Kaiserslautern, Germany. The brigade provides materiel enterprise support to U.S. forces throughout Europe and Africa – providing theater sustainment logistics; synchronizing acquisition, logistics and technology; and leveraging U.S. Army Materiel Command’s materiel enterprise to support joint forces. For more information on the 405th AFSB, visit the official website at www.afsbeurope.army.mil and the official Facebook site at www.facebook.com/405thAFSB.