Cherry Point Marines Best in Corps

Photo By Lance Cpl. Casey Ornelas | U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Alexandria Dabideen, an aviation operations specialist assigned...... read more read more Photo By Lance Cpl. Casey Ornelas | U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Alexandria Dabideen, an aviation operations specialist assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron, Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, stands at attention during the presentation of a Navy and Marine Corps Achievement medal, awarded for being selected as the 2024 Marine of the Year, at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, North Carolina, April. 3, 2025. Competing with other nominees from across 28 Marine Corps installations, Dabideen was selected due to her outstanding performance while serving as operations chief, personally scheduling more than 217 sorties, accounting for more than 340 flight hours, while transporting 8,480 pounds of cargo. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Casey Ornelas) see less | View Image Page

For 250 years, the Marine Corps has prided itself on the individual Marine’s ability to achieve greatness through the core values instilled from first stepping onto the yellow footprints. This year, two Cherry Point-assigned Marines who exemplified those core values received 2024 Marines of the Year honors.



U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Alexandria Dabideen stood out as the best to earn the distinction of 2024 Marine Corps Installations Command Marine of the Year, beating out individuals representing 28 installations across the Marine Corps. Sgt. Tyler Eddings netted the region’s top noncommissioned officer honors, earning the distinction as 2024 Marine Corps Installations East NCO of the Year.



Dabideen, an aviation operations specialist assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron, Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, was selected as Marine of the Year for her role as operations chief during a recent deployment. Scheduling more than 217 sorties, which accounted for more than 340 flight hours while transporting 8,480 pounds of cargo. Dabideen, who was a lance corporal at the time, assumed control of multiple aspects of operational department functions and acted with minimal guidance. It was noted that through the exceptional performance of her duties, Dabideen demonstrated her ability to effectively and efficiently execute the responsibilities of billets designated for higher ranking Marines.





Eddings, a safety and survival instructor assigned to Detachment Little Rock, Center for Naval Aviation Technical Training Unit, Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, was selected as the MCIEAST NCO of the Year for exceptional leadership, dedication to mission accomplishment, and unwavering commitment to professionalism. As primary instructor, he provided approximately 1,236 hours of instruction to five classes of 17 students, achieving an overall grade point average of 98.86 percent. Prior to his arrival at CNATTU, Eddings served at Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron 252 (VMGR-252), 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing, where he assumed the responsibilities of eight billets, including roles such as staff NCO in-charge, quality assurance safety observer, and technical training coordinator.



Additionally, Eddings regularly gave back to his communities through volunteerism. During 2024, he received eight letters of appreciation for more than 55 hours of volunteer service and acted as liaison with Special Olympics Arkansas, his home state, for the organization of 11 volunteer events.



The dedication to duty demonstrated by Dabideen and Eddings reflected credit upon themselves and was in keeping with the highest traditions of the Marine Corps and the U.S. Naval Service.