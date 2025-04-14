Engineering Hope: USACE Leads Wildfire Recovery in Los Angeles County

Following the wildfires in Los Angeles County in January 2025, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers was assigned by FEMA to lead debris removal efforts. To facilitate this recovery mission, USACE established a Joint Field Office (JFO). This JFO acts as a central point for coordinating with partners such as Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services (CalOES), as well as other state and local government entities ensuring the quality of work and managing the day-to-day tasks essential for the community's recovery.

The JFO works closely with the Recovery Field Office to execute Mission Assignments given to USACE by FEMA to support the state. USACE received a FEMA MA on January 17, 2025, to execute fire debris removal in Eaton and the Pacific Palisades wildfires in Los Angeles County.

Debris Removal Process

Phase 1, performed by the EPA, was removal of hazardous household materials. This included removing dangerous everyday products such as paint, cleaners and solvents, oils, batteries and pesticides.

USACE began Phase 2 of the debris removal process on February 11, 2025, which includes submission of Right of Entry forms, transfer to USACE, site visits, assessments, scheduling, actual debris removal work and transfer of the parcel back to the county. The ROE form gives USACE the right to remove debris from the property. Removal during phase 2 includes fire-related debris from private properties, hazardous trees, ash and structural remains.

USACE Volunteers

To date, the are 450 dedicated Army civilian and military teammates supporting the mission. This includes engineers, debris removal crews, safety officers and quality assurance specialist.

Angela Radke, the Action Officer who stood up the JFO, stated, "Our success hinges on seamless collaboration. The JFO and RFO are partners, not just colleagues. We take FEMA's MAs, break them down, and ensure the RFO has everything they need to hit the ground running. It's about efficiency, about minimizing delays, and maximizing our impact on the recovery effort. We aren't just moving debris; we are clearing a path for people's futures. Every MATO we process is a step towards their recovery. As someone who has survived a few disasters, I know how much this recovery means. It's not just a job; it's a chance to give back in a way I truly understand.

Jon Loxley is the current Action Officer at the JFO. Seeing the progress that USACE has made, he said, “To date there are more than 2000 cleared properties which is an amazing accomplishment in only 2 months. The continued success of the mission is rooted in teamwork with our Federal, State, County, and local partners.”

Phase 2 of the debris removal program is anticipated to be completed by January 2026.

More information can be found on recovery.lacounty.gov

References:

County of Los Angeles. (n.d.). Phase 2: Fire debris removal. LA County Recovers. Retrieved from https://recovery.lacounty.gov/debris-removal/phase-2/#1738366655418-c3b04266-1b18

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.10.2025 Date Posted: 04.15.2025 13:45 Story ID: 495366 Location: PASADENA, CALIFORNIA, US Web Views: 9 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Engineering Hope: USACE Leads Wildfire Recovery in Los Angeles County, by Sheandra Sterling, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.