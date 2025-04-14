Exchange Named 2025 VETS Indexes 4-Star Employer for Advancing Military-Connected Careers

Courtesy Photo | For the fifth consecutive year, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service has earned the...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | For the fifth consecutive year, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service has earned the distinction of VETS Indexes 4-Star Employer. see less | View Image Page

DALLAS – For the fifth consecutive year, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service has earned the distinction of VETS Indexes 4-Star Employer, reflecting its steadfast dedication to employing Veterans, National Guard members, Reservists and military spouses.



“Veterans, service members and the military community are at the heart of the Exchange—they know our mission because they’ve lived it,” said Exchange Director/CEO Tom Shull, an Army Veteran. “Hiring those who serve and support our Nation strengthens the Exchange’s ability to be a Quality-of-Life force multiplier, including supporting Warfighters’ readiness, resiliency and lethality. Their contributions make us stronger, more connected and mission-focused.”



Veterans, active-duty military, National Guard members, Reservists, military spouses and dependents make up 46% of the Exchange workforce. As the Department of Defense’s largest retailer, the Exchange remains focused on attracting and retaining top talent by offering competitive compensation, including paid vacation and sick leave.



For Veterans joining the Exchange as full-time associates, their military service counts toward retirement benefits, reinforcing the organization’s commitment to long-term financial stability and support for those who’ve served. Additionally, the associate transfer program helps military spouses maintain employment with the Exchange when their active-duty spouse undergoes a Permanent Change of Station, allowing them to build career experience and maintain benefits.



This year, nearly 350 organizations completed and submitted surveys for the VETS Indexes Employer Awards. Of those participants, VETS Indexes recognized 294 organizations across the following award levels: 5 Star Employer, 4 Star Employer, 3 Star Employer, and Recognized Employer.



The survey analyzes employers’ policies and practices for:

• Veteran job candidate recruiting and hiring.

• Veteran employee development and retention.

• Veteran-inclusive policies and culture.

• Support for members of the National Guard and Reserve.

• Military spouse/family support.



Veterans, military spouses and others interested in exploring a career with the Exchange can visit ApplyMyExchange.com for a list of job openings worldwide.



Facebook-friendly version: @shopmyexchange is officially a 4-Star VETS Indexes Employer for our dedication to hiring and supporting Veterans, Reserve and Guard members, and military spouses. Read more: https://wp.me/p9Q7PG-2Vq



-- 30 --



Since 1895, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service (Exchange) has gone where Soldiers, Airmen, Guardians and their families go to improve the quality of their lives by providing valued goods and services at exclusive military pricing. The Exchange is the 52nd-largest retailer in the United States. 100% of Exchange earnings support military communities. In the last 10 years, the Exchange benefit has provided $15 billion in value to the military community, including through contributions to critical military Quality-of-Life programs. The Exchange is a non-appropriated fund entity of the Department of Defense and is directed by a Board of Directors. The Exchange is a 50th Anniversary Vietnam War Commemorative Partner, planning and conducting events and activities that recognize the service, valor and sacrifice of Vietnam Veterans and their families in conjunction with the United States of America Vietnam War Commemoration. To find out more about the Exchange history and mission or to view recent press releases, please visit our website at http://www.shopmyexchange.com or follow us on X at https://x.com/ExchangePAO.



###



Media Notes:



For more information or to schedule an interview with an Exchange representative please contact Marcia Rhodes, 214-312-5004 or rhodesm@aafes.com.



Follow the Exchange:

Facebook: www.facebook.com/shopmyexchange

Twitter: https://twitter.com/shopmyexchange

Instagram: @shopmyexchange