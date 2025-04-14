Tony Porter: Paving the way from flames and destruction to hope, rebuilding

When the Southern California wildfires began Jan. 7, residents never expected to see destruction of this magnitude. As people raced from their homes with little to no notice, they grabbed what they could—leaving behind memories and family mementos, many of which spanned generations. Not knowing just how bad things would get, many survivors found themselves able to do little but hope and pray.

With the smoke starting to clear and crews working to extinguish the embers, people began returning to what was left of their homes. While some shed tears of appreciation after finding their houses unscathed, many came back to little more than ash and rubble.

Equipped with years of experience, Arkansas native Tony Porter volunteered to deploy as a local government liaison, or LGL. The first LGLs arrived Jan. 23, with Porter joining the effort March 15. Given the complexities involved in this kind of work, his later arrival proved to be crucial to the success of helping Southern Californians rebuild.

A veteran of numerous U.S. Army Corps of Engineers missions—including Hurricane Helene in North Carolina and Hurricane Ian in Florida—his boots-on-the-ground experience has made him one of the leading LGLs within the Corps.

Working side by side with the USACE Debris Team, LGLs also serve as the cornerstone of the disaster recovery center.

There, they provide information to property owners after they’ve signed on for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to clear the ash and debris from their land. Once signed on, Porter or another liaison works to establish a time frame in coordination with the Federal Emergency Management Agency, as well as state and local officials, and communicates that timeline to the homeowner.

Those unsure about participating can bring their questions to Porter, who offers clear explanations of how the Corps can assist them in their time of need. Given the emotionally charged nature of the situation, maintaining clear and accurate communication can be incredibly difficult.

“The LGL’s are trained to swiftly establish credibility with the survivors to ensure effective communication and maintain trust with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers,” said Porter.

Understandably, many residents are upset when they first meet with Porter to discuss cleanup. With unwavering patience and understanding, he draws on the communication skills developed in LGL training to work with them. Balancing empathy with the urgency of cleanup, he takes time to hear their stories and help them plan for their future.

Local government liaisons like Porter aren’t there to resolve the entire situation. Instead, they help residents navigate the often-confusing language and scheduling that exists among the Corps, FEMA, and state and local governments. Collectively, these organizations are helping the community recover from the fires and supporting them with their rebuilding efforts of their homes and their communities.

