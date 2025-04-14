Sustaining the warfighter: food operations resume at Kleber Kaserne DFAC

Photo By Sarah Ridenour | Soldiers and civilians wait in line and select food from the serving line at the...... read more read more Photo By Sarah Ridenour | Soldiers and civilians wait in line and select food from the serving line at the Kleber Kaserne Clocktower Cafe Dining Facility on May 20, 2025 at their “Welcome Back” lunch, featuring filet mignon, shrimp scampi, and king crab legs. On March 10th, the dining facility reopened its doors after a three-month closure, giving Soldiers and civilians working in the Kaiserslautern military community a healthy and reliable meal option again. (Photo by Sarah Ridenour, 21st TSC public affairs) see less | View Image Page

By Brian Lamar, 21st TSC Public Affairs



KAISERSLAUTERN, Germany – For nearly three months, between January and March, food service was paused at the Clocktower Cafe Dining Facility at Kleber Kaserne in order to install refreshed ceiling tiles and a new fire suppressant system.



On March 10th, the dining facility reopened its doors, giving Soldiers and civilians working in the Kaiserslautern military community healthy and reliable meal options again. On March 20th, the Clocktower Cafe hosted a “Welcome Back” lunch featuring filet mignon, shrimp scampi, and king crab legs.



According to Sgt. 1st Class Franciz Biano, the DFAC noncommissioned officer in charge, an Army dining facility is considered a critical component of sustainment for mission readiness and is designed to keep troops fed and in the fight.



Army food operations has routinely been attributed by historians as a deciding factor behind the success or failure of fighting forces. Famous military figures through history from Napoleon Bonaparte to Andrew Jackson have been quoted in variations of the original Frederick the Great statement that “An Army Marches on its stomach”.



“Our team works hard every day to ensure that nutritious meals are delivered without fail,” Biano said.



“The crab legs were a nice touch. It was a nice treat,” said Pfc. Kevin Thornbill, a petroleum supply specialist with the 21st Theater Sustainment Command.



During the closure period, Soldiers were given basic allowance for sustenance, which is an additional tax-free allowance on their paychecks to assist with paying for meals on the economy. Other dining facilities in the area continued to serve Soldiers as well.



Although the 21st TSC-operated DFAC experienced supply issues on their first week back in action, like having to pivot from burger buns to Texas toast buns mid-lunch shift, Biano used the disruption from usual operations as a training opportunity by adapting to adjust at a moment’s notice to get things back under control. Biano also has plans to keep diners happy and coming back for more.



“I am a people person. Being a 92 Golf (culinary specialist) in the Army means customer service. My passion is ensuring that the customers feel satisfied and happy with their meals. I am excited about us being open again,” said Biano “We have a fun new menu schedule with a weekly bar that changes each week.”



Each Wednesday, a different themed bar is set up on a regular rotation. The various bars are burrito, Mongolian, pasta, and a wing bar. This weekly injection of flavor adds to special meals throughout the year that are planned to celebrate federal holidays like Martin Luther King Jr. Day or Independence Day.



“I am looking forward to the staff to settle back into the routine,” said Biano. “Although the facility upgrades were a disruption in service, we found a way to make the best of it.”



Due to their importance, culinary specialists can rarely take a break. Biano used the downtime to give his troops additional career experiences to enhance and broaden their skill sets.



“We sent troops to assist at the Rhein Ordnance Barrack’s dining facility nearby,” said Biano. “We also sent some of our people to Greece and Norway, while only three Soldiers stayed behind to manage the facility while the contractors completed the upgrades.” The DFAC’s contracted employees either worked in other facilities nearby or took an extended break from work.



Authorized patrons who would like to dine at the Clocktower Cafe must show a common access card. The price for lunch is $7.10.