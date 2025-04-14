B-1s train with ROKAF, conduct flyover

Two U.S. Air Force B-1 Lancers and two F-16 Fighting Falcons joined two Republic of Korea Air Force F-35A Lightning IIs and KF-16s for combined training in airspace over western ROK April 15.
The fighters and bombers engaged in offensive and defensive counter air training together, refining combined tactics, techniques and procedures. The bombers then performed a low pass over the flightline of Osan AB before departing Korean airspace.
Regular training with strategic assets like long-range bombers and fifth-generation fighters enables Seventh Air Force to maintain its strong, combined readiness posture with the Republic of Korea Air Force and demonstrates its continued ironclad commitment to the ROK-U.S. Alliance.
|Date Taken:
|04.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.15.2025 04:00
|Story ID:
|495315
|Location:
|OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
|Web Views:
|16
|Downloads:
|0
