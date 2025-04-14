B-1s train with ROKAF, conduct flyover

Photo By Master Sgt. Rachelle Coleman | Two U.S. Air Force B-1 Lancers fly over the flightline at Osan Air Base, Republic of...... read more read more

Photo By Master Sgt. Rachelle Coleman | Two U.S. Air Force B-1 Lancers fly over the flightline at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, April 15, 2025. The aircraft conducted a low pass over the base, demonstrating the U.S. ironclad commitment to the ROK-U.S. Alliance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Rachelle Coleman) see less | View Image Page