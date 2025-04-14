Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-1s train with ROKAF, conduct flyover

    Two U.S. Air Force B-1 Lancers fly over the flightline at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea

    OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    04.15.2025

    Story by Maj. Rachel Buitrago 

    7th Air Force

    Two U.S. Air Force B-1 Lancers and two F-16 Fighting Falcons joined two Republic of Korea Air Force F-35A Lightning IIs and KF-16s for combined training in airspace over western ROK April 15.

    The fighters and bombers engaged in offensive and defensive counter air training together, refining combined tactics, techniques and procedures. The bombers then performed a low pass over the flightline of Osan AB before departing Korean airspace.

    Regular training with strategic assets like long-range bombers and fifth-generation fighters enables Seventh Air Force to maintain its strong, combined readiness posture with the Republic of Korea Air Force and demonstrates its continued ironclad commitment to the ROK-U.S. Alliance.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 04.15.2025
    Date Posted: 04.15.2025 04:00
    Story ID: 495315
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
    TAGS

    F-16
    F-35
    ROK-U.S. Alliance
    B-1
    7AF

