Breakout sessions break new ground at this year’s BOOH

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Sacramento District opened its doors once again to the contractor community with the annual Business Opportunity Open House (BOOH) - an event dedicated to building connections and creating active pathways between businesses and USACE.



The annual BOOH provides insight into what it takes to become a successful contractor with USACE. Contractors are able to meet with Sacramento District leaders.



According to Vernon Simpkins, USACE Sacramento small business deputy, participating USACE team members are subject matter experts for their section. It’s good for attendees to meet with the sections who may have an upcoming need to open a dialogue, ask questions, and share their capabilities.



This year, a breakout room with five sessions was introduced as a new addition to the usual agenda. The sessions consisted of presentations from the Small Business Administration (SBA), three detailed project sessions by USACE Sacramento and an information session from the Society of American Military Engineers (SAME), Sacramento Post.



The combination of the new sessions with the traditional open house event format provided prospective contractors a host of well-rounded information regarding upcoming USACE work, such as military construction projects at Hill Air Force Base in Utah and Military Ocean Terminal Concord (MOTCO) in California, and a flood risk management project along the Lower San Joaquin River in Stockton, California.



“The breakout sessions came from feedback we received last year,” said Simpkins. “Providing an opportunity for contractors to hear first-hand from program managers was a huge plus.”



Presentations from organizations like SBA and SAME shared knowledge that compliments USACE initiatives. The SBA shared the factors impacting small businesses and business itself this year, while SAME closed out the breakout session by providing overall information about what it’s like to do business with the federal government and how to be successful with it.



Looking ahead, the small business landscape in the Sacramento District is poised for growth. Ideas for next year’s BOOH are already underway in hopes of providing an even more finely tuned one-stop shop for businesses to learn how to contribute future work to the various projects that make up the district’s vast mission.



To stay informed with updated forecasting tools and event announcements, visit the USACE Small Business Office webpage: https://www.spk.usace.army.mil/smallbusiness/

