Modernization in Focus: AFTC visits Holloman AFB

On March 21, 2025, Maj. Gen. Scott A. Cain, Air Force Test Center commander and Command Chief Master Sgt. Jeffrey D. Martin, AFTC command chief, visited Holloman Air Force Base to assess the base's crucial role in continuing to advance warfighters and deterrence capabilities. Cain and Martin engaged with senior leadership through the 49th Wing and their teams, discussing ongoing experimentation, testing, and development projects that are vital to national defense. Key topics also included revitalizing existing equipment and creatively repurposing facilities to maximize resource efficiency and modernization. The visit underscored the AFTC's commitment to innovation and collaboration in shaping the future of air and space power as well as highlighting the dedication the AFTC's wings have to further forge our nation's sword and shield.

