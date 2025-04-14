U.S. Army Corps of Engineers reactivates flood fight inspections along Mississippi River

Photo By Ryan Labadens | The Mississippi River at the Carrollton Gage in New Orleans, La., has once again risen...... read more read more Photo By Ryan Labadens | The Mississippi River at the Carrollton Gage in New Orleans, La., has once again risen above 11 feet, prompting the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New Orleans District, to reactivate Phase I flood fight procedures April 14, 2025. Phase I is a proactive measure that is triggered when the Mississippi River reaches 11 feet at the Carrollton Gage and is forecast to continue to rise. During Phase I, USACE inspects the levee system twice weekly in case they need to respond to any problem areas that may develop along the system because of the elevated water levels. (U.S. Army photo by Ryan Labadens) see less | View Image Page

The Mississippi River at the Carrollton Gage in New Orleans has once again risen above 11 feet, prompting the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New Orleans District to reactivate Phase I flood fight procedures.



Closely coordinating efforts with the local levee authorities, the New Orleans District will begin patrolling the levees along the Mississippi River twice weekly until the water level drops below 11 feet at the Carrollton Gage.



USACE initially entered Phase I flood fight Feb. 24 of this year and then paused operations when the water level at the Carrollton Gage dropped below 11 feet March 13.



Phase I is a proactive measure that is triggered when the Mississippi River reaches 11 feet at the Carrollton Gage and is forecast to continue to rise. The increased patrols help ensure our ability to respond quickly to any problem areas that may develop along the levee system because of the elevated water levels.



As of April 14, the current water level at the Carrollton Gage is 11.66 feet. The National Weather Service’s latest forecast shows the river cresting April 25, 2025, at 16.5 feet. The crest at Carrollton is currently expected to last about a day and then begin to fall.



The Corps and State of Louisiana have established distances for certain types of work that can adversely affect the integrity of the federal levees and structures. All work that may impact Mississippi River and Tributaries (MR&T) levees, which includes transport of heavy loads over the levee, disturbance of grass cover, or subsurface work within 1,500 feet of the levee, is prohibited when the Mississippi River elevation reaches 11 feet and rising at the Carrollton Gage in New Orleans. Waivers are considered on a case-by-case basis and are dependent on many circumstances, including surrounding subsurface ground conditions.



Permit holders are advised to contact their local levee districts for detailed information and to monitor river stages and forecasts by calling 504-862-2461 or checking www.rivergages.com.