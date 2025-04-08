4th Infantry Division Sustainment Brigade Change of Responsibility

Photo By Sgt. Richard Stewart | Command Sgt. Maj. Michael S. Riggs, left, the incoming Command Sgt. Maj. of 4th...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Richard Stewart | Command Sgt. Maj. Michael S. Riggs, left, the incoming Command Sgt. Maj. of 4th Infantry Division Sustainment Brigade, 4th Infantry Division; Col. Julie A. Maxwell, commander of the 4th Infantry Division Sustainment Brigade, 4th Infantry Division; and Command Sgt. Maj. Aaron W. Campanella the outgoing command Sgt. Maj. standing before the formation of Soldiers during the change of responsibility at Fort Carson, Colorado, April 11, 2025. Maxwell and both command Sgt. Maj. were on their way in transferring the brigade colors signifying the formal handoff of responsibility. see less | View Image Page

FORT CARSON, Colo. – The 4th Infantry Division Sustainment Brigade welcomed new Command Sgt. Maj. Michael S. Riggs to the Wrangle Brigade family during a change of responsibility ceremony held April 11, 2025, at Founders Field, Fort Carson, Co.



“The 4th Infantry Division Sustainment Brigade, I am impressed by your professionalism, your dedication to mission accomplishment, and your camaraderie,” said Riggs. “Sustainment is the lifeblood of any fighting force, and the Soldiers here ensure the Ivy Division needs, when they need it, where they need, to include paving the way with our engineers. That is a critical and often unseen role, and I want you to know that I recognize and appreciate your vital contribution.”



Col. Julie A. Maxwell, 4th IDSB brigade commander, welcomed new senior enlisted leader Command Sgt. Maj. Michael S. Riggs by passing the colors to him, signifying the formal transfer of responsibility from the outgoing command sergeant major to the incoming command sergeant major.



Maxwell expressed her confidence in Riggs expertise and what he will bring to 4th IDSB as the new brigade command sergeant major.



Riggs 24 years of military expertise is coming from Tobyhanna Army Depot, Support Battalion, 3rd Operational Support Group in Pennsylvania. His decorations include the Legion of Merit, Bronze Star Medal with 4 oak leaf crest, Defense Meritorious Service Medal with one oak leaf crest, Joint Service Commendation Medal with “C” device with one oak leaf crest and many other distinguish military awards.



Spirts were raised and emotions as well during the ceremony and farewell for Command Sgt. Maj Aaron W. Campenella, the brigade outgoing senior enlisted leader.



Maxwell expressed thanks to Campanella for his devotion and commitment during his tenure as 4th IDSB senior enlisted leader.



“The readiness challenges of a sustainment brigade are unmatched in complexity,” said Maxwell. “But you Command Sgt. Maj. Campanella have managed to focus readiness efforts appropriately to meet mission requirement while preserving our most precious resource our people.”



Throughout his time at 4th DSB, Campanella dedicated himself to improving the readiness of the Soldiers, mission, and showing that leadership is not position, it is actions.



“The men and women you see on this field are a sample of over 2000 of the best sustainers and engineers the Army has to offer,” said Campanella. “They serve in the most agile and most effective sustainment brigade in the world."



After the ceremony, Soldiers, civilians, said farewell to the Campanella family and welcomed the Riggs family to the 4th DSB.