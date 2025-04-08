North Country Students Explore STEM Careers at STARBASE April 2025

Photo By Pfc. Alyssa Norton | Randolph Zanker, a range maintenance support civilian contractor, teaches students...... read more read more Photo By Pfc. Alyssa Norton | Randolph Zanker, a range maintenance support civilian contractor, teaches students from local North Country school districts about stationary infantry targets at STARBASE on Fort Drum, New York, April 11, 2025. STARBASE Academy collaborates with the 10th Mountain Division to provide an overview of how STEM fields apply to military occupations, demonstrating the use of technology used in the U.S. military. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Alyssa Norton) see less | View Image Page

FORT DRUM, N.Y. (April 11, 2025) – Students from local North Country school districts participate in an interactive career demonstration showcasing real-world insights into career opportunities to an installation’s surrounding school districts at Fort Drum’s STARBASE Academy.



STARBASE is a Department of Defense initiative that demonstrates the connection between military careers, science, technology, engineering and math fields and is available to all school districts in the Fort Drum vicinity.



“The mission of STARBASE is it’s a Department of Defense youth program aimed at teaching STEM.” said Robert Bucci, a STEM educator at STARBASE Academy, “Instead of traditional school setting we do a lot of hands-on activities that allow the kids to participate and learn by doing.”



By providing engaging and educational experiences, STARBASE fosters goodwill and mutual respect between the military installation and their local community. This helps foster a strong connection and cultivates a sense of partnership.



“It helps students, we get a lot of feedback from the teachers that tell us that our program aligns with what they’re teaching and their curriculum,” said Brenda Reynoso, the STARBASE office manager.



Students have opportunities to meet with military and civilian experts throughout the year to provide firsthand experiences and demonstrations of how a STEM education can be a pathway to a meaningful career.



“A lot of the things we teach them here, solar technology, radio frequencies, and things like that we use to interact with the targets, they learn in class,” said Randolph Zanker, a range maintenance support civilian contractor. “It’s showing the students how things they learn in the classroom can translate into an actual career outside of school.”



The day concluded with students achieving a greater comprehension of STEM's role in military technology. Fort Drum's STARBASE program strives to spark interest in science, technology, engineering, and math by connecting students directly with experts, thereby fostering the development of future innovators and problem-solvers.