New Navy Inn open and ready for guests at Naval Air Station Key West

Courtesy Photo | The Navy Exchange Service Command cut the ribbon to officially open the new Navy Inn, known as Fly Navy II, at Naval Air Station Key West, Florida, on April 10. Participating in the ribbon cutting are retired Rear Adm. Robert J. Bianchi, Chief Executive Officer, NEXCOM; Christopher Settelen, Vice President NEXCOM Hospitality Group; Keith Johnson, General Manager, Navy Inn Key West; Capt. Elizabeth Regoli, Commanding Officer, Naval Air Station Key West; Debra Couch, Southeast Regional Vice President, NEXCOM Hospitality Group; Chad Miller, Assistant General Manager, Navy Inn Key West; and Michael Hall, Facility Asset Manager; Navy Inn Key West. NEXCOM enables warfighter readiness and strengthens the Navy's quality of life mission. Providing essential products, services, hospitality and outfitting Navy communities around the globe, NEXCOM is continuously evolving to meet the demands of today's military operational environment.

“This ribbon cutting is extra special as it is the first Navy Inn NEXCOM has opened since becoming the Navy’s single provider for all temporary duty and permanent change of station lodging,” said Ron Loman, Senior Vice President, NEXCOM Hospitality Group. “This beautiful new Navy Inn delivers enhanced comfort and convenience, creating a welcoming environment that reflects the pride and professionalism of today’s Navy.”



The 244 standard queen rooms, many with an ocean view, have a micro-refrigerator, microwave, 43-in. TV, coffee maker, premium bath products and Harbor Home towels. There are also ADA compliant rooms for hearing and visually impaired guests. The Navy Inn offers free Wi-Fi and guest laundry facility and is pet friendly.



The ribbon cutting event also highlighted the rebranding of the Fly Navy I from a Navy Gateway Inns & Suites to a Navy Inn. In 2024, the NEXCOM Hospitality Group embarked on an ambitious 36-month journey to rebrand its hospitality portfolio of Navy Lodge and Navy Gateway Inns and Suites properties—aligning them more closely with top commercial standards, enhancing the guest experience, streamlining operations, and positioning them as the preferred lodging choice for warfighters, Department of Defense travelers, and their families.



“Fly Navy I marks the fifth Navy Inn location that we have rebranded across our enterprise,” said Loman. “This transformation represents more than just a name change - it reflects NEXCOM’s ongoing commitment to provide the best hospitality experience for our Sailors and guests. We are proud to continue our mission to support readiness and resilience - one stay at a time.”